Global Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market Sizes 2021| Campbell Scientific, IMKO, DELTA

A Soil moisture monitoring comprises testing the soil for its water content or for its ability to have water extracted through being squeezed by plant roots (known as soil suction or soil moisture tension) in order to better assess how much or little water is required, in order to avoid wastage. Moisture monitoring is used to assess whether too much water has been applied to the soil, which can lead to water soaking well below the reach of plant roots, effectively wasting the water used and increasing pumping costs as well as leaching nutrients. Similarly, moisture monitoring can also establish if too little water is being used to irrigate a crop. This can lead to reduced crop yields due to plant stress, salt accumulation in the soil’s ‘rootzone’ (the level at which plants actually compress the soil to extract moisture) and a deterioration in the nutrient quality of the soil. Global Soil Moisture Monitoring System key players include Campbell Scientific, IMKO, DELTA, ADCON, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 20%. USA is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, Tensiometers System is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agriculture, followed by Environmental protection, Sandstorm Warning, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Moisture Monitoring System in China, including the following market information: China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Soil Moisture Monitoring System companies in 2020 (%) The global Soil Moisture Monitoring System market size is expected to growth from US$ 103 million in 2020 to US$ 189.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Soil Moisture Monitoring System market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Soil Moisture Monitoring System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

FullStop System, Tensiometers System, Granular Matrix Sensors System, Capacitance System, Other System China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Agriculture, Sandstorm Warning, Environmental Protection, Other Fields

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Soil Moisture Monitoring System revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Soil Moisture Monitoring System revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Soil Moisture Monitoring System sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Soil Moisture Monitoring System sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Campbell Scientific, IMKO, DELTA, ADCON, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, McCrometer, Lindsay, Eco-Drip, Isaacs & Associates, Skye, CHINA HUAYUN GROUP, Hebei Fei Meng electric Technology, FORTUNE FLYCO, JIANGSU RADIO SCIENTIFIC INSTITUTE, Jinzhou Sunshine Technology, TOOP, ZHONETI, BAOTAI, FRT

