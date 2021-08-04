Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Share and Growth 2021| Cargill, Morton, Tate & Lyle

Sodium reduction ingredients (SRIs) are used to reduce the sodium content in the food products. SRIs is one of the fastest growing ingredients segments in the food industry. It is essential for people to consume only the recommended amount of sodium, which helps avoiding all the health concerns and side effects associate with it. However, people from most developing countries consume more sodium that what is recommended in the form of fast foods, packaged foods, fried foods, dairy products and bakery foods. This is the major reason for the many governments to regulate in the sodium consumption of the world. The top three players of global Sodium Reduction Ingredients include Fufeng, Meihua and Ajinomoto, with 46% market shares. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Reduction Ingredients in China, including the following market information: China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Sodium Reduction Ingredients companies in 2020 (%) The global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market size is expected to growth from US$ 2792.9 million in 2020 to US$ 2566.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Sodium Reduction Ingredients market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sodium Reduction Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Amino Acids, Mineral blends, Yeast Extracts China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Foods, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sodium Reduction Ingredients revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sodium Reduction Ingredients revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sodium Reduction Ingredients sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Sodium Reduction Ingredients sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cargill, Morton, Tate & Lyle, Biospringer, ABF, DSM, Ajinomoto, Innophos, Fufeng, Meihua, Angel Yeast, CNSG, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt, Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem, Shindoo Chemi-industry

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Sodium Reduction Ingredients markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market.

