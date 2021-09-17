Global Smart Transport System market: Detailed Company Profiling of Leading Vendors|Ricardo PLC, EFKON AG, TOMtom International BV

“ Smart Transport System Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Smart Transport System market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Smart Transport System Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Smart Transport System market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Smart Transport System market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Smart Transport System market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Smart Transport System market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Smart Transport System market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Smart Transport System market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Smart Transport System market.

Smart Transport System Market Leading Players

Ricardo PLC, EFKON AG, TOMtom International BV, Nuance Communications, Denso Corporation, Thales Group, Hitachi Ltd, Iteris, Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, WS Atkins PLC, Xerox Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., China ITS, ZTE

Product Type:

Short-Range, Longer Range

By Application:

Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems, Automatic Road Enforcement, Variable Speed Limits, Collision Avoidance Systems, Dynamic Traffic Light Sequence

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Transport System market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Smart Transport System market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Smart Transport System market?

• How will the global Smart Transport System market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Smart Transport System market?

Table of Contents

Smart Transport System Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Smart Transport System

1.1 Smart Transport System Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Transport System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Transport System Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Smart Transport System Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Transport System Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Smart Transport System Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Short-Range

1.3.4 Longer Range

1.4 Smart Transport System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems

1.4.2 Automatic Road Enforcement

1.4.3 Variable Speed Limits

1.4.4 Collision Avoidance Systems

1.4.5 Dynamic Traffic Light Sequence

2 Global Smart Transport System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Smart Transport System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Ricardo PLC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 EFKON AG

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 TOMtom International BV

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Nuance Communications

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Denso Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Thales Group

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Hitachi Ltd

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Iteris, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Lanner Electronics Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Siemens AG

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Smart Transport System Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 WS Atkins PLC

3.12 Xerox Corporation

3.13 Garmin Ltd.

3.14 Kapsch Trafficcom

3.15 Q-Free

3.16 Savari Inc.

3.17 Transcore Inc.

3.18 China ITS

3.19 ZTE

4 Global Smart Transport System Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Smart Transport System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Smart Transport System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Smart Transport System

5 North America Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Smart Transport System Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Transport System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Transport System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Smart Transport System Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Transport System Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Transport System Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Smart Transport System Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

