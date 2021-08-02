Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Depth Research Report 2021| Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro

Smart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems. Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems key players include Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro, The Scotts, Orbit Irrigation Products, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 20% percent. In terms of product, Weather-based Controllers is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agriculture followed by Private Gardens. This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems in China, including the following market information: China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 253.5 million in 2020 to US$ 600.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Weather-based Controllers, Sensor-based Controllers China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Agriculture, Commercial Lawns, Public Parks, Private Gardens, Other Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro, The Scotts, Orbit Irrigation Products, Galcon, HydroPoint Data Systems, Green Electronics, Avidz, Skydrop, NxEco, Sprinkl.io, LLC., Plaid Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio, K-Rain

