Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | NXP Semiconductors, Atmel Corporation, Cirrus Logic

A report titled, "Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Outlook 2022" has been recently published by QY Research. The global Smart Meter Measurement Chip market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook

The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

Segmental Outlook

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

Segment by Type
Energy Metering Single Chip, Energy Measurement SoC Chip

Segment by Application
Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regional Outlook

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.

Competitive Scenario

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: NXP Semiconductors, Atmel Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Integrated Device Technology Inc, Microchip Technology, Linear Technology, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silergy Corp, Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy), Analog Devices

TOC

1 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Meter Measurement Chip

1.2 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Energy Metering Single Chip

1.2.3 Energy Measurement SoC Chip

1.3 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Smart Meter Measurement Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Smart Meter Measurement Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Smart Meter Measurement Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Smart Meter Measurement Chip Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production

3.6.1 China Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Smart Meter Measurement Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NXP Semiconductors

7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Atmel Corporation

7.2.1 Atmel Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.2.2 Atmel Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Atmel Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Atmel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Atmel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cirrus Logic

7.3.1 Cirrus Logic Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cirrus Logic Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cirrus Logic Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Cirrus Logic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Maxim Integrated

7.4.1 Maxim Integrated Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.4.2 Maxim Integrated Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Maxim Integrated Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Maxim Integrated Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 STMicroelectronics

7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.5.2 STMicroelectronics Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Integrated Device Technology Inc

7.6.1 Integrated Device Technology Inc Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.6.2 Integrated Device Technology Inc Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Integrated Device Technology Inc Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Integrated Device Technology Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Integrated Device Technology Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microchip Technology

7.7.1 Microchip Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microchip Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microchip Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microchip Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Linear Technology

7.8.1 Linear Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.8.2 Linear Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Linear Technology Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Linear Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Linear Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.9.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.9.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Silergy Corp

7.10.1 Silergy Corp Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.10.2 Silergy Corp Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Silergy Corp Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Silergy Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Silergy Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy)

7.11.1 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy) Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy) Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy) Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanghai Belling Corp.,Ltd. (Renergy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Analog Devices

7.12.1 Analog Devices Smart Meter Measurement Chip Corporation Information

7.12.2 Analog Devices Smart Meter Measurement Chip Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Analog Devices Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Analog Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments/Updates 8 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Meter Measurement Chip

8.4 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Distributors List

9.3 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Industry Trends

10.2 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Growth Drivers

10.3 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Challenges

10.4 Smart Meter Measurement Chip Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Smart Meter Measurement Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Smart Meter Measurement Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter Measurement Chip by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer