Global Smart Manufacturing Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| GE, ABB, Siemens

Smart manufacturing is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem. These technologies and solutions are called “enablers”, which help in optimizing the entire manufacturing process and thus increase overall profits. Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.); Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.); Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.) The main Smart Manufacturing players include GE, ABB, Siemens, SAP, Schneider, etc. The top five Smart Manufacturing players account for approximately 47% of the total global market. North America is the largest consumer market for Smart Manufacturing accounting for about 24%, followed by Europe and China. In terms of Type, Instrumentation & Field Devices is the largest segment with a share of 43%. And in terms of Applications, the largest segment is Automotive, followed by Aerospace & Defense. This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Manufacturing in China, including the following market information: China Smart Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Smart Manufacturing companies in 2020 (%) The global Smart Manufacturing market size is expected to growth from US$ 185410 million in 2020 to US$ 358210 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Smart Manufacturing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Smart Manufacturing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Smart Manufacturing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Smart Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Manufacturing IT, Automation Control System, Instrumentation & Field Devices China Smart Manufacturing Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Smart Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Smart Manufacturing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Smart Manufacturing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, GE, ABB, Siemens, SAP, Schneider, Emerson, Oracle, IBM, Honeywell, Cisco, Rockwell, Yokogawa, Fanuc, NVIDIA, Keyence, Cognex, Stratatys, 3D Systems, Daifuku

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Smart Manufacturing market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Smart Manufacturing market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Smart Manufacturing markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Smart Manufacturing market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Smart Manufacturing market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Smart Manufacturing market.

