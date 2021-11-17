Global Smart Hubs Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | LG Electronics, Logitech, Samsung

A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to Others smart devices at home and acts as a gateway. Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Smart Hubs Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Smart Hubs market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Smart Hubs market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type WiFi, Bluetooth Segment by Application Specialty Retailers, Electronic Stores, Online Stores Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: LG Electronics, Logitech, Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi, SmartThings, Control4, Cozify, Crestron Electronics, Insteon, SmartBeings, Vera Control, Vivint, Zipato

TOC

1 Smart Hubs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Hubs

1.2 Smart Hubs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Hubs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 WiFi

1.2.3 Bluetooth

1.3 Smart Hubs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Specialty Retailers

1.3.3 Electronic Stores

1.3.4 Online Stores

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Smart Hubs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Smart Hubs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Smart Hubs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Smart Hubs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Smart Hubs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Smart Hubs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Smart Hubs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Smart Hubs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Hubs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Hubs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Hubs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Hubs Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Smart Hubs Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Smart Hubs Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Smart Hubs Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Smart Hubs Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Smart Hubs Production

3.6.1 China Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Smart Hubs Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Smart Hubs Production

3.8.1 South Korea Smart Hubs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Smart Hubs Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Hubs Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Hubs Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Hubs Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Hubs Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Hubs Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Hubs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Smart Hubs Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Smart Hubs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LG Electronics

7.1.1 LG Electronics Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.1.2 LG Electronics Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LG Electronics Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Logitech

7.2.1 Logitech Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.2.2 Logitech Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Logitech Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Logitech Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Logitech Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Samsung Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Microsoft

7.4.1 Microsoft Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.4.2 Microsoft Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Microsoft Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Xiaomi

7.5.1 Xiaomi Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xiaomi Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Xiaomi Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Xiaomi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SmartThings

7.6.1 SmartThings Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.6.2 SmartThings Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SmartThings Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SmartThings Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SmartThings Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Control4

7.7.1 Control4 Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.7.2 Control4 Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Control4 Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Control4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Control4 Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Cozify

7.8.1 Cozify Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cozify Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Cozify Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Cozify Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cozify Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Crestron Electronics

7.9.1 Crestron Electronics Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.9.2 Crestron Electronics Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Crestron Electronics Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Crestron Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Insteon

7.10.1 Insteon Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.10.2 Insteon Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Insteon Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Insteon Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Insteon Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SmartBeings

7.11.1 SmartBeings Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.11.2 SmartBeings Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SmartBeings Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SmartBeings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SmartBeings Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Vera Control

7.12.1 Vera Control Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.12.2 Vera Control Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Vera Control Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Vera Control Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Vera Control Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vivint

7.13.1 Vivint Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vivint Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vivint Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Vivint Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vivint Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zipato

7.14.1 Zipato Smart Hubs Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zipato Smart Hubs Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zipato Smart Hubs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zipato Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zipato Recent Developments/Updates 8 Smart Hubs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Hubs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Hubs

8.4 Smart Hubs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Hubs Distributors List

9.3 Smart Hubs Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Smart Hubs Industry Trends

10.2 Smart Hubs Growth Drivers

10.3 Smart Hubs Market Challenges

10.4 Smart Hubs Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Hubs by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Smart Hubs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Smart Hubs

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Hubs by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Hubs by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Hubs by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Hubs by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Hubs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Hubs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Hubs by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Hubs by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer