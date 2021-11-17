Global Smart Home Cameras Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Netgear, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch

A smart home camera is a stand-alone camera that connects to the Internet and can record and simultaneously stream video through the Internet Protocol (IP) network that can be accessed remotely by using smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, and PCs (Desktops) and Laptops. The video can be saved to a memory card (if any) installed in the camera device and Others digital devices (PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets). In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the market during 2017. The increased focus of the smart home cameras manufacturers will drive the growth of the market in this region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributor to the market and the demand for smart home cameras are expected to increase in the forthcoming years. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Smart Home Cameras Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Smart Home Cameras market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Smart Home Cameras market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Traditional Camera, Digital Camera Segment by Application Outdoor Application, Indoor Application Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Netgear, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hanwha Techwin, Huawei Technologies

TOC

1 Smart Home Cameras Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Home Cameras

1.2 Smart Home Cameras Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Traditional Camera

1.2.3 Digital Camera

1.3 Smart Home Cameras Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Outdoor Application

1.3.3 Indoor Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Smart Home Cameras Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Smart Home Cameras Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Smart Home Cameras Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Smart Home Cameras Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Smart Home Cameras Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Smart Home Cameras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Home Cameras Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Home Cameras Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Home Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Home Cameras Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Smart Home Cameras Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Smart Home Cameras Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Smart Home Cameras Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Smart Home Cameras Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Smart Home Cameras Production

3.6.1 China Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Smart Home Cameras Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Smart Home Cameras Production

3.8.1 South Korea Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Home Cameras Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Smart Home Cameras Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Netgear

7.1.1 Netgear Smart Home Cameras Corporation Information

7.1.2 Netgear Smart Home Cameras Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Netgear Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Netgear Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Netgear Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Panasonic Corporation

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Smart Home Cameras Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Corporation Smart Home Cameras Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Panasonic Corporation Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Panasonic Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Robert Bosch

7.3.1 Robert Bosch Smart Home Cameras Corporation Information

7.3.2 Robert Bosch Smart Home Cameras Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Robert Bosch Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hanwha Techwin

7.4.1 Hanwha Techwin Smart Home Cameras Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanwha Techwin Smart Home Cameras Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hanwha Techwin Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hanwha Techwin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hanwha Techwin Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Huawei Technologies

7.5.1 Huawei Technologies Smart Home Cameras Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huawei Technologies Smart Home Cameras Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Huawei Technologies Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Huawei Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments/Updates 8 Smart Home Cameras Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Home Cameras Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Home Cameras

8.4 Smart Home Cameras Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Home Cameras Distributors List

9.3 Smart Home Cameras Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Smart Home Cameras Industry Trends

10.2 Smart Home Cameras Growth Drivers

10.3 Smart Home Cameras Market Challenges

10.4 Smart Home Cameras Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Home Cameras by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Smart Home Cameras

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Home Cameras by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Home Cameras by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Home Cameras by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Home Cameras by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Home Cameras by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Home Cameras by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Home Cameras by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Home Cameras by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer