QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Smart Home Appliances market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Smart home appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely. Statistics covered in this report includes Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers and others. The top four global smart home appliance manufacturers are Samsung, GE, Whirlpool and LG, with a combined market share of 59 percent. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Home Appliances Market The global Smart Home Appliances market size is projected to reach US$ 188830 million by 2027, from US$ 22050 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 32.3% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Smart Home Appliances Market are Studied: Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Haier, Midea, Hisense

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Smart Home Appliances market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Vaccum Cleaners, Others

Segmentation by Application: Cooking, Food Storage, Cleaning, House Maintenance

TOC

1 Smart Home Appliances Market Overview

1.1 Smart Home Appliances Product Overview

1.2 Smart Home Appliances Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Air-Con and Heater

1.2.2 Smart Washing and Drying

1.2.3 Smart Fridges

1.2.4 Smart Large Cookers

1.2.5 Smart Dishwashers

1.2.6 Smart Vaccum Cleaners

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Home Appliances Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Home Appliances Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Home Appliances Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Home Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Home Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Home Appliances Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Home Appliances as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Home Appliances Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Home Appliances Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Smart Home Appliances Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Smart Home Appliances by Application

4.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cooking

4.1.2 Food Storage

4.1.3 Cleaning

4.1.4 House Maintenance

4.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Smart Home Appliances by Country

5.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Smart Home Appliances by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Smart Home Appliances by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Home Appliances Business

10.1 Samsung

10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsung Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsung Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.2 BSH

10.2.1 BSH Corporation Information

10.2.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BSH Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BSH Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.2.5 BSH Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GE Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GE Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 Whirlpool

10.4.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.4.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Whirlpool Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Whirlpool Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.4.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.5 LG

10.5.1 LG Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LG Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Recent Development

10.6 Electrolux

10.6.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.6.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Electrolux Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Electrolux Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.6.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Miele & Cie

10.8.1 Miele & Cie Corporation Information

10.8.2 Miele & Cie Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Miele & Cie Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Miele & Cie Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.8.5 Miele & Cie Recent Development

10.9 Philips

10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Philips Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Philips Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.9.5 Philips Recent Development

10.10 iRobot

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Smart Home Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 iRobot Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.11 Ecovacs

10.11.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ecovacs Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ecovacs Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.11.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.12 Neato

10.12.1 Neato Corporation Information

10.12.2 Neato Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Neato Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Neato Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.12.5 Neato Recent Development

10.13 Haier

10.13.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.13.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Haier Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Haier Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.13.5 Haier Recent Development

10.14 Midea

10.14.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.14.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Midea Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Midea Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.14.5 Midea Recent Development

10.15 Hisense

10.15.1 Hisense Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hisense Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hisense Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hisense Smart Home Appliances Products Offered

10.15.5 Hisense Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Home Appliances Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Home Appliances Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Home Appliances Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Home Appliances Distributors

12.3 Smart Home Appliances Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

