QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Smart Home Appliances market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Smart home appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely. Statistics covered in this report includes Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers and others. The top four global smart home appliance manufacturers are Samsung, GE, Whirlpool and LG, with a combined market share of 59 percent. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Home Appliances Market The global Smart Home Appliances market size is projected to reach US$ 188830 million by 2027, from US$ 22050 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 32.3% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Smart Home Appliances Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Smart Home Appliances Market are Studied: Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Haier, Midea, Hisense
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Smart Home Appliances market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Vaccum Cleaners, Others
Segmentation by Application: Cooking, Food Storage, Cleaning, House Maintenance
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Smart Home Appliances industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Smart Home Appliances trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Smart Home Appliances developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Smart Home Appliances industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Smart Home Appliances Market Overview
1.1 Smart Home Appliances Product Overview
1.2 Smart Home Appliances Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Smart Air-Con and Heater
1.2.2 Smart Washing and Drying
1.2.3 Smart Fridges
1.2.4 Smart Large Cookers
1.2.5 Smart Dishwashers
1.2.6 Smart Vaccum Cleaners
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Home Appliances Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Home Appliances Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Smart Home Appliances Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Home Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Smart Home Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Home Appliances Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Home Appliances as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Home Appliances Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Home Appliances Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Smart Home Appliances Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Smart Home Appliances by Application
4.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cooking
4.1.2 Food Storage
4.1.3 Cleaning
4.1.4 House Maintenance
4.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Smart Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Smart Home Appliances by Country
5.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Smart Home Appliances by Country
6.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Smart Home Appliances by Country
8.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Home Appliances Business
10.1 Samsung
10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Samsung Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.2 BSH
10.2.1 BSH Corporation Information
10.2.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BSH Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BSH Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.2.5 BSH Recent Development
10.3 GE
10.3.1 GE Corporation Information
10.3.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 GE Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 GE Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.3.5 GE Recent Development
10.4 Whirlpool
10.4.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
10.4.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Whirlpool Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Whirlpool Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.4.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
10.5 LG
10.5.1 LG Corporation Information
10.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 LG Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 LG Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.5.5 LG Recent Development
10.6 Electrolux
10.6.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
10.6.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Electrolux Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Electrolux Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.6.5 Electrolux Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Panasonic Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Panasonic Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 Miele & Cie
10.8.1 Miele & Cie Corporation Information
10.8.2 Miele & Cie Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Miele & Cie Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Miele & Cie Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.8.5 Miele & Cie Recent Development
10.9 Philips
10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Philips Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Philips Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Recent Development
10.10 iRobot
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Smart Home Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 iRobot Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.11 Ecovacs
10.11.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Ecovacs Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Ecovacs Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.11.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.12 Neato
10.12.1 Neato Corporation Information
10.12.2 Neato Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Neato Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Neato Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.12.5 Neato Recent Development
10.13 Haier
10.13.1 Haier Corporation Information
10.13.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Haier Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Haier Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.13.5 Haier Recent Development
10.14 Midea
10.14.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.14.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Midea Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Midea Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.14.5 Midea Recent Development
10.15 Hisense
10.15.1 Hisense Corporation Information
10.15.2 Hisense Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Hisense Smart Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Hisense Smart Home Appliances Products Offered
10.15.5 Hisense Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Smart Home Appliances Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Smart Home Appliances Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Smart Home Appliances Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Smart Home Appliances Distributors
12.3 Smart Home Appliances Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
