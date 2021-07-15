QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Small UAV market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A small UAV (SUAV) is an unmanned aerial vehicle small enough to be man-portable. This report mainly studies Small UAV market; by type (Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, and Other), by application (Defense & Commercial and Civil). China is the largest Small UAV market with about 78% market share. United States is follower, accounting for about 11% market share.DJI is the leading manufacturer in the global Small UAV market with the market share of 70.49%, in terms of revenue, followed by AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems and Zero Tech. The top 10 listed companies accounted for 84.10% of the market share in 2018. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small UAV Market The global Small UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 5726.2 million by 2027, from US$ 4350.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266752/global-small-uav-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Small UAV Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Small UAV Market are Studied: DJI, AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems, Zero Tech

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Small UAV market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, Rotary blades occupy the largest market share segment, with Helicopter being the fastest growing type

Segmentation by Application: Defense, Commercial and Civil, Commercial and Civil account for the largest market share segment of 92%, and Defense is the fastest growing application

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266752/global-small-uav-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Small UAV industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Small UAV trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Small UAV developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Small UAV industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4457109f80331a83c9e86f5d711abc45,0,1,global-small-uav-market

TOC

1 Small UAV Market Overview

1.1 Small UAV Product Overview

1.2 Small UAV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Wing

1.2.2 Helicopter

1.2.3 Rotary Blade

1.3 Global Small UAV Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Small UAV Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Small UAV Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Small UAV Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Small UAV Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Small UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Small UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Small UAV Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Small UAV Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Small UAV as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Small UAV Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Small UAV Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Small UAV Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Small UAV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Small UAV Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Small UAV Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Small UAV by Application

4.1 Small UAV Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense

4.1.2 Commercial and Civil

4.2 Global Small UAV Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Small UAV by Country

5.1 North America Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Small UAV by Country

6.1 Europe Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Small UAV by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Small UAV by Country

8.1 Latin America Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Small UAV by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small UAV Business

10.1 DJI

10.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.1.2 DJI Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DJI Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DJI Small UAV Products Offered

10.1.5 DJI Recent Development

10.2 AeroVironment

10.2.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

10.2.2 AeroVironment Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AeroVironment Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AeroVironment Small UAV Products Offered

10.2.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

10.3 Parrot

10.3.1 Parrot Corporation Information

10.3.2 Parrot Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Parrot Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Parrot Small UAV Products Offered

10.3.5 Parrot Recent Development

10.4 Lockheed Martin

10.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lockheed Martin Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lockheed Martin Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lockheed Martin Small UAV Products Offered

10.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

10.5 Applied Aeronautics

10.5.1 Applied Aeronautics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Applied Aeronautics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Applied Aeronautics Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Applied Aeronautics Small UAV Products Offered

10.5.5 Applied Aeronautics Recent Development

10.6 Textron

10.6.1 Textron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Textron Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Textron Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Textron Small UAV Products Offered

10.6.5 Textron Recent Development

10.7 FLIR Systems

10.7.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 FLIR Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 FLIR Systems Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 FLIR Systems Small UAV Products Offered

10.7.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

10.8 IAI

10.8.1 IAI Corporation Information

10.8.2 IAI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IAI Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IAI Small UAV Products Offered

10.8.5 IAI Recent Development

10.9 Elbit Systems

10.9.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Elbit Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Elbit Systems Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Elbit Systems Small UAV Products Offered

10.9.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

10.10 Zero Tech

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Small UAV Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zero Tech Small UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zero Tech Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Small UAV Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Small UAV Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Small UAV Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Small UAV Distributors

12.3 Small UAV Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us