QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Small UAV market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A small UAV (SUAV) is an unmanned aerial vehicle small enough to be man-portable. This report mainly studies Small UAV market; by type (Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, and Other), by application (Defense & Commercial and Civil). China is the largest Small UAV market with about 78% market share. United States is follower, accounting for about 11% market share.DJI is the leading manufacturer in the global Small UAV market with the market share of 70.49%, in terms of revenue, followed by AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems and Zero Tech. The top 10 listed companies accounted for 84.10% of the market share in 2018. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small UAV Market The global Small UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 5726.2 million by 2027, from US$ 4350.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266752/global-small-uav-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Small UAV Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Small UAV Market are Studied: DJI, AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems, Zero Tech
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Small UAV market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, Rotary blades occupy the largest market share segment, with Helicopter being the fastest growing type
Segmentation by Application: Defense, Commercial and Civil, Commercial and Civil account for the largest market share segment of 92%, and Defense is the fastest growing application
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266752/global-small-uav-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Small UAV industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Small UAV trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Small UAV developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Small UAV industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4457109f80331a83c9e86f5d711abc45,0,1,global-small-uav-market
TOC
1 Small UAV Market Overview
1.1 Small UAV Product Overview
1.2 Small UAV Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fixed Wing
1.2.2 Helicopter
1.2.3 Rotary Blade
1.3 Global Small UAV Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Small UAV Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Small UAV Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Small UAV Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Small UAV Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Small UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Small UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Small UAV Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Small UAV Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Small UAV as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Small UAV Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Small UAV Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Small UAV Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Small UAV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Small UAV Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Small UAV Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Small UAV by Application
4.1 Small UAV Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Defense
4.1.2 Commercial and Civil
4.2 Global Small UAV Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Small UAV Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Small UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Small UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Small UAV by Country
5.1 North America Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Small UAV by Country
6.1 Europe Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Small UAV by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Small UAV by Country
8.1 Latin America Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Small UAV by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small UAV Business
10.1 DJI
10.1.1 DJI Corporation Information
10.1.2 DJI Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 DJI Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 DJI Small UAV Products Offered
10.1.5 DJI Recent Development
10.2 AeroVironment
10.2.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information
10.2.2 AeroVironment Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 AeroVironment Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 AeroVironment Small UAV Products Offered
10.2.5 AeroVironment Recent Development
10.3 Parrot
10.3.1 Parrot Corporation Information
10.3.2 Parrot Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Parrot Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Parrot Small UAV Products Offered
10.3.5 Parrot Recent Development
10.4 Lockheed Martin
10.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lockheed Martin Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Lockheed Martin Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Lockheed Martin Small UAV Products Offered
10.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
10.5 Applied Aeronautics
10.5.1 Applied Aeronautics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Applied Aeronautics Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Applied Aeronautics Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Applied Aeronautics Small UAV Products Offered
10.5.5 Applied Aeronautics Recent Development
10.6 Textron
10.6.1 Textron Corporation Information
10.6.2 Textron Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Textron Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Textron Small UAV Products Offered
10.6.5 Textron Recent Development
10.7 FLIR Systems
10.7.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information
10.7.2 FLIR Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 FLIR Systems Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 FLIR Systems Small UAV Products Offered
10.7.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development
10.8 IAI
10.8.1 IAI Corporation Information
10.8.2 IAI Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 IAI Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 IAI Small UAV Products Offered
10.8.5 IAI Recent Development
10.9 Elbit Systems
10.9.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information
10.9.2 Elbit Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Elbit Systems Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Elbit Systems Small UAV Products Offered
10.9.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
10.10 Zero Tech
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Small UAV Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Zero Tech Small UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Zero Tech Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Small UAV Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Small UAV Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Small UAV Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Small UAV Distributors
12.3 Small UAV Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.