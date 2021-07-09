QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Slip Rings market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A Slip Ring is an electromechanical device that allows the transmission of power and electrical signals from a stationary to a rotating structure. Also called a rotary electrical joint, collector or electric swivel, a Slip Ring can be used in any electromechanical system that requires unrestrained, intermittent or continuous rotation while transmitting power and / or data. It can improve mechanical performance, simplify system operation and eliminate damage-prone wires dangling from movable joints. Global Slip Ring main providers include Moog, Schleifring and Schleifring, totally accounting for about 30% of the market. Europe is the largest market of slip ring, holding a share about 30%. As for the product types, it can be divided into small capsules, mid-sized capsules, enclosed power thru-Bore, enclosed signal thru-Bore and others. Mid-sized capsule, the most common product, accounts for more than 34%. As for the applications of products, it can be divided into industrial and commercial, defense and aerospace, test equipment, wind turbines, video and optical systems, radar and others. It is widely used in industrial and commercial, taking a proportion more than 46%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Slip Rings Market The global Slip Rings market size is projected to reach US$ 1066.1 million by 2027, from US$ 792 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Slip Rings Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Slip Rings Market are Studied: Moog, Schleifring, Morgan, Cobham, Mersen, Stemmann, LTN, RUAG, DSTI, Electro-Miniatures, Cavotec SA, Pandect Precision, NSD, Mercotac, UEA, BGB, Conductix-Wampfler, Molex, Ravioli, Rotac, Michigan Scientific, Hangzhou Prosper, Moflon, Jinpat Electronics, Pan-link Technology, Foxtac Electric, SenRing Electronics, TrueSci Fine Works, Jarch
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Slip Rings market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Small Capsules, Mid-Sized Capsules, Enclosed Power Thru-Bore, Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore, Others
Segmentation by Application: Industrial and Commercial, Defense and Aerospace, Test Equipment, Wind Turbines, Video and Optical Systems, Radar, Others
TOC
1 Slip Rings Market Overview
1.1 Slip Rings Product Overview
1.2 Slip Rings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Small Capsules
1.2.2 Mid-Sized Capsules
1.2.3 Enclosed Power Thru-Bore
1.2.4 Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Slip Rings Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Slip Rings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Slip Rings Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Slip Rings Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Slip Rings Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Slip Rings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Slip Rings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Slip Rings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Slip Rings Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Slip Rings as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Slip Rings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Slip Rings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Slip Rings Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Slip Rings by Application
4.1 Slip Rings Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial and Commercial
4.1.2 Defense and Aerospace
4.1.3 Test Equipment
4.1.4 Wind Turbines
4.1.5 Video and Optical Systems
4.1.6 Radar
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Slip Rings Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Slip Rings by Country
5.1 North America Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Slip Rings by Country
6.1 Europe Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Slip Rings by Country
8.1 Latin America Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Slip Rings Business
10.1 Moog
10.1.1 Moog Corporation Information
10.1.2 Moog Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Moog Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Moog Slip Rings Products Offered
10.1.5 Moog Recent Development
10.2 Schleifring
10.2.1 Schleifring Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schleifring Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Schleifring Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Schleifring Slip Rings Products Offered
10.2.5 Schleifring Recent Development
10.3 Morgan
10.3.1 Morgan Corporation Information
10.3.2 Morgan Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Morgan Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Morgan Slip Rings Products Offered
10.3.5 Morgan Recent Development
10.4 Cobham
10.4.1 Cobham Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cobham Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Cobham Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Cobham Slip Rings Products Offered
10.4.5 Cobham Recent Development
10.5 Mersen
10.5.1 Mersen Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mersen Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mersen Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mersen Slip Rings Products Offered
10.5.5 Mersen Recent Development
10.6 Stemmann
10.6.1 Stemmann Corporation Information
10.6.2 Stemmann Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Stemmann Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Stemmann Slip Rings Products Offered
10.6.5 Stemmann Recent Development
10.7 LTN
10.7.1 LTN Corporation Information
10.7.2 LTN Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 LTN Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 LTN Slip Rings Products Offered
10.7.5 LTN Recent Development
10.8 RUAG
10.8.1 RUAG Corporation Information
10.8.2 RUAG Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 RUAG Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 RUAG Slip Rings Products Offered
10.8.5 RUAG Recent Development
10.9 DSTI
10.9.1 DSTI Corporation Information
10.9.2 DSTI Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 DSTI Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 DSTI Slip Rings Products Offered
10.9.5 DSTI Recent Development
10.10 Electro-Miniatures
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Slip Rings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Electro-Miniatures Slip Rings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Electro-Miniatures Recent Development
10.11 Cavotec SA
10.11.1 Cavotec SA Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cavotec SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Products Offered
10.11.5 Cavotec SA Recent Development
10.12 Pandect Precision
10.12.1 Pandect Precision Corporation Information
10.12.2 Pandect Precision Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Products Offered
10.12.5 Pandect Precision Recent Development
10.13 NSD
10.13.1 NSD Corporation Information
10.13.2 NSD Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 NSD Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 NSD Slip Rings Products Offered
10.13.5 NSD Recent Development
10.14 Mercotac
10.14.1 Mercotac Corporation Information
10.14.2 Mercotac Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Mercotac Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Mercotac Slip Rings Products Offered
10.14.5 Mercotac Recent Development
10.15 UEA
10.15.1 UEA Corporation Information
10.15.2 UEA Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 UEA Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 UEA Slip Rings Products Offered
10.15.5 UEA Recent Development
10.16 BGB
10.16.1 BGB Corporation Information
10.16.2 BGB Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 BGB Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 BGB Slip Rings Products Offered
10.16.5 BGB Recent Development
10.17 Conductix-Wampfler
10.17.1 Conductix-Wampfler Corporation Information
10.17.2 Conductix-Wampfler Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Products Offered
10.17.5 Conductix-Wampfler Recent Development
10.18 Molex
10.18.1 Molex Corporation Information
10.18.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Molex Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Molex Slip Rings Products Offered
10.18.5 Molex Recent Development
10.19 Ravioli
10.19.1 Ravioli Corporation Information
10.19.2 Ravioli Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Ravioli Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Ravioli Slip Rings Products Offered
10.19.5 Ravioli Recent Development
10.20 Rotac
10.20.1 Rotac Corporation Information
10.20.2 Rotac Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Rotac Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Rotac Slip Rings Products Offered
10.20.5 Rotac Recent Development
10.21 Michigan Scientific
10.21.1 Michigan Scientific Corporation Information
10.21.2 Michigan Scientific Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Products Offered
10.21.5 Michigan Scientific Recent Development
10.22 Hangzhou Prosper
10.22.1 Hangzhou Prosper Corporation Information
10.22.2 Hangzhou Prosper Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Products Offered
10.22.5 Hangzhou Prosper Recent Development
10.23 Moflon
10.23.1 Moflon Corporation Information
10.23.2 Moflon Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Moflon Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Moflon Slip Rings Products Offered
10.23.5 Moflon Recent Development
10.24 Jinpat Electronics
10.24.1 Jinpat Electronics Corporation Information
10.24.2 Jinpat Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Products Offered
10.24.5 Jinpat Electronics Recent Development
10.25 Pan-link Technology
10.25.1 Pan-link Technology Corporation Information
10.25.2 Pan-link Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Products Offered
10.25.5 Pan-link Technology Recent Development
10.26 Foxtac Electric
10.26.1 Foxtac Electric Corporation Information
10.26.2 Foxtac Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Products Offered
10.26.5 Foxtac Electric Recent Development
10.27 SenRing Electronics
10.27.1 SenRing Electronics Corporation Information
10.27.2 SenRing Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Products Offered
10.27.5 SenRing Electronics Recent Development
10.28 TrueSci Fine Works
10.28.1 TrueSci Fine Works Corporation Information
10.28.2 TrueSci Fine Works Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Products Offered
10.28.5 TrueSci Fine Works Recent Development
10.29 Jarch
10.29.1 Jarch Corporation Information
10.29.2 Jarch Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Jarch Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Jarch Slip Rings Products Offered
10.29.5 Jarch Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Slip Rings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Slip Rings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Slip Rings Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Slip Rings Distributors
12.3 Slip Rings Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
