A Slip Ring is an electromechanical device that allows the transmission of power and electrical signals from a stationary to a rotating structure. Also called a rotary electrical joint, collector or electric swivel, a Slip Ring can be used in any electromechanical system that requires unrestrained, intermittent or continuous rotation while transmitting power and / or data. It can improve mechanical performance, simplify system operation and eliminate damage-prone wires dangling from movable joints. Global Slip Ring main providers include Moog, Schleifring and Schleifring, totally accounting for about 30% of the market. Europe is the largest market of slip ring, holding a share about 30%. As for the product types, it can be divided into small capsules, mid-sized capsules, enclosed power thru-Bore, enclosed signal thru-Bore and others. Mid-sized capsule, the most common product, accounts for more than 34%. As for the applications of products, it can be divided into industrial and commercial, defense and aerospace, test equipment, wind turbines, video and optical systems, radar and others. It is widely used in industrial and commercial, taking a proportion more than 46%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Slip Rings Market The global Slip Rings market size is projected to reach US$ 1066.1 million by 2027, from US$ 792 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Slip Rings Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Slip Rings Market are Studied: Moog, Schleifring, Morgan, Cobham, Mersen, Stemmann, LTN, RUAG, DSTI, Electro-Miniatures, Cavotec SA, Pandect Precision, NSD, Mercotac, UEA, BGB, Conductix-Wampfler, Molex, Ravioli, Rotac, Michigan Scientific, Hangzhou Prosper, Moflon, Jinpat Electronics, Pan-link Technology, Foxtac Electric, SenRing Electronics, TrueSci Fine Works, Jarch

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Slip Rings market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Small Capsules, Mid-Sized Capsules, Enclosed Power Thru-Bore, Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial and Commercial, Defense and Aerospace, Test Equipment, Wind Turbines, Video and Optical Systems, Radar, Others

TOC

1 Slip Rings Market Overview

1.1 Slip Rings Product Overview

1.2 Slip Rings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Capsules

1.2.2 Mid-Sized Capsules

1.2.3 Enclosed Power Thru-Bore

1.2.4 Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Slip Rings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Slip Rings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Slip Rings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Slip Rings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Slip Rings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Slip Rings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Slip Rings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Slip Rings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Slip Rings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Slip Rings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Slip Rings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Slip Rings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Slip Rings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Slip Rings by Application

4.1 Slip Rings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial and Commercial

4.1.2 Defense and Aerospace

4.1.3 Test Equipment

4.1.4 Wind Turbines

4.1.5 Video and Optical Systems

4.1.6 Radar

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Slip Rings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Slip Rings by Country

5.1 North America Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Slip Rings by Country

6.1 Europe Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Slip Rings by Country

8.1 Latin America Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Slip Rings Business

10.1 Moog

10.1.1 Moog Corporation Information

10.1.2 Moog Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Moog Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Moog Slip Rings Products Offered

10.1.5 Moog Recent Development

10.2 Schleifring

10.2.1 Schleifring Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schleifring Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Schleifring Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schleifring Slip Rings Products Offered

10.2.5 Schleifring Recent Development

10.3 Morgan

10.3.1 Morgan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Morgan Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Morgan Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Morgan Slip Rings Products Offered

10.3.5 Morgan Recent Development

10.4 Cobham

10.4.1 Cobham Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cobham Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cobham Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cobham Slip Rings Products Offered

10.4.5 Cobham Recent Development

10.5 Mersen

10.5.1 Mersen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mersen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mersen Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mersen Slip Rings Products Offered

10.5.5 Mersen Recent Development

10.6 Stemmann

10.6.1 Stemmann Corporation Information

10.6.2 Stemmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Stemmann Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Stemmann Slip Rings Products Offered

10.6.5 Stemmann Recent Development

10.7 LTN

10.7.1 LTN Corporation Information

10.7.2 LTN Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LTN Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LTN Slip Rings Products Offered

10.7.5 LTN Recent Development

10.8 RUAG

10.8.1 RUAG Corporation Information

10.8.2 RUAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 RUAG Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 RUAG Slip Rings Products Offered

10.8.5 RUAG Recent Development

10.9 DSTI

10.9.1 DSTI Corporation Information

10.9.2 DSTI Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DSTI Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DSTI Slip Rings Products Offered

10.9.5 DSTI Recent Development

10.10 Electro-Miniatures

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Slip Rings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Electro-Miniatures Slip Rings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Electro-Miniatures Recent Development

10.11 Cavotec SA

10.11.1 Cavotec SA Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cavotec SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Products Offered

10.11.5 Cavotec SA Recent Development

10.12 Pandect Precision

10.12.1 Pandect Precision Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pandect Precision Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Products Offered

10.12.5 Pandect Precision Recent Development

10.13 NSD

10.13.1 NSD Corporation Information

10.13.2 NSD Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NSD Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NSD Slip Rings Products Offered

10.13.5 NSD Recent Development

10.14 Mercotac

10.14.1 Mercotac Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mercotac Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mercotac Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mercotac Slip Rings Products Offered

10.14.5 Mercotac Recent Development

10.15 UEA

10.15.1 UEA Corporation Information

10.15.2 UEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 UEA Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 UEA Slip Rings Products Offered

10.15.5 UEA Recent Development

10.16 BGB

10.16.1 BGB Corporation Information

10.16.2 BGB Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BGB Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BGB Slip Rings Products Offered

10.16.5 BGB Recent Development

10.17 Conductix-Wampfler

10.17.1 Conductix-Wampfler Corporation Information

10.17.2 Conductix-Wampfler Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Products Offered

10.17.5 Conductix-Wampfler Recent Development

10.18 Molex

10.18.1 Molex Corporation Information

10.18.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Molex Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Molex Slip Rings Products Offered

10.18.5 Molex Recent Development

10.19 Ravioli

10.19.1 Ravioli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ravioli Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Ravioli Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Ravioli Slip Rings Products Offered

10.19.5 Ravioli Recent Development

10.20 Rotac

10.20.1 Rotac Corporation Information

10.20.2 Rotac Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Rotac Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Rotac Slip Rings Products Offered

10.20.5 Rotac Recent Development

10.21 Michigan Scientific

10.21.1 Michigan Scientific Corporation Information

10.21.2 Michigan Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Products Offered

10.21.5 Michigan Scientific Recent Development

10.22 Hangzhou Prosper

10.22.1 Hangzhou Prosper Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hangzhou Prosper Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Products Offered

10.22.5 Hangzhou Prosper Recent Development

10.23 Moflon

10.23.1 Moflon Corporation Information

10.23.2 Moflon Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Moflon Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Moflon Slip Rings Products Offered

10.23.5 Moflon Recent Development

10.24 Jinpat Electronics

10.24.1 Jinpat Electronics Corporation Information

10.24.2 Jinpat Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Products Offered

10.24.5 Jinpat Electronics Recent Development

10.25 Pan-link Technology

10.25.1 Pan-link Technology Corporation Information

10.25.2 Pan-link Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Products Offered

10.25.5 Pan-link Technology Recent Development

10.26 Foxtac Electric

10.26.1 Foxtac Electric Corporation Information

10.26.2 Foxtac Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Products Offered

10.26.5 Foxtac Electric Recent Development

10.27 SenRing Electronics

10.27.1 SenRing Electronics Corporation Information

10.27.2 SenRing Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Products Offered

10.27.5 SenRing Electronics Recent Development

10.28 TrueSci Fine Works

10.28.1 TrueSci Fine Works Corporation Information

10.28.2 TrueSci Fine Works Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Products Offered

10.28.5 TrueSci Fine Works Recent Development

10.29 Jarch

10.29.1 Jarch Corporation Information

10.29.2 Jarch Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Jarch Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Jarch Slip Rings Products Offered

10.29.5 Jarch Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Slip Rings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Slip Rings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Slip Rings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Slip Rings Distributors

12.3 Slip Rings Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us