Global SLAM Technology Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook

SLAM is a technology used in computer vision technologies which gets the visual/laser sensor data from the physical world in shape of points to make an understanding for the machine. SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology is often compared to GPS technology, or it can be said that SLAM technology is a supplement to GPS technology. In a room, or a table, or a small intersection, GPS technology usually has accuracy down to a meter, but cannot reach to the centimeter or millimeter. SLAM Technology market now has nearly 100 players, most of them are located in USA, EU and China. Because Google, Apple and Facebook do not provide products that mainly take the tech of SLAM, and some of them are open sourced or not on a commercial scale. Europe is the largest region of SLAM Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 42% the global market in 2018, while USA and China were about 30%, 8%. This report contains market size and forecasts of SLAM Technology in China, including the following market information: China SLAM Technology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five SLAM Technology companies in 2020 (%) The global SLAM Technology market size is expected to growth from US$ 225.5 million in 2020 to US$ 3157.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.3% during 2021-2027.

The China SLAM Technology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SLAM Technology Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SLAM Technology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China SLAM Technology Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Visual SLAM, Laser SLAM China SLAM Technology Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

SLAM Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Robot, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Augmented Reality (AR), Autonomous Vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SLAM Technology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SLAM Technology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec

