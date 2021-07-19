QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Single Sign-on market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Single Sign-on Market The research report studies the Single Sign-on market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Single Sign-on market size is projected to reach US$ 3005.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1221.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3274005/global-single-sign-on-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Single Sign-on Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Single Sign-on Market are Studied: Oracle Corporation, AWS, Okta, Microsoft (Azure), IBM, Google, Ping Identity, RSA Security, CA Technologies, ForgeRock, SailPoint, MiniOrange, Micro Focus, OneLogin, Rippling, Idaptive, Avatier Identity

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Single Sign-on market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Cloud Based, On-premise

Segmentation by Application: SMEs, Large Enterprises Global Single Sign-on market: regional analysis,

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3274005/global-single-sign-on-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Single Sign-on industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Single Sign-on trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Single Sign-on developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Single Sign-on industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/dc855779134223e96aa2341d65e4a7c8,0,1,global-single-sign-on-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Single Sign-on

1.1 Single Sign-on Market Overview

1.1.1 Single Sign-on Product Scope

1.1.2 Single Sign-on Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Single Sign-on Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Single Sign-on Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Single Sign-on Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Single Sign-on Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Single Sign-on Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Single Sign-on Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Single Sign-on Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Single Sign-on Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Single Sign-on Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On-premise 3 Single Sign-on Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Single Sign-on Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Single Sign-on Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Single Sign-on Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Single Sign-on Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Single Sign-on Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single Sign-on as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Single Sign-on Market

4.4 Global Top Players Single Sign-on Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Single Sign-on Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Single Sign-on Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Oracle Corporation

5.1.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle Corporation Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle Corporation Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 AWS

5.2.1 AWS Profile

5.2.2 AWS Main Business

5.2.3 AWS Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AWS Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AWS Recent Developments

5.3 Okta

5.3.1 Okta Profile

5.3.2 Okta Main Business

5.3.3 Okta Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Okta Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Microsoft (Azure) Recent Developments

5.4 Microsoft (Azure)

5.4.1 Microsoft (Azure) Profile

5.4.2 Microsoft (Azure) Main Business

5.4.3 Microsoft (Azure) Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Microsoft (Azure) Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Microsoft (Azure) Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business

5.5.3 IBM Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Google

5.6.1 Google Profile

5.6.2 Google Main Business

5.6.3 Google Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Google Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Google Recent Developments

5.7 Ping Identity

5.7.1 Ping Identity Profile

5.7.2 Ping Identity Main Business

5.7.3 Ping Identity Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Ping Identity Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Ping Identity Recent Developments

5.8 RSA Security

5.8.1 RSA Security Profile

5.8.2 RSA Security Main Business

5.8.3 RSA Security Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 RSA Security Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 RSA Security Recent Developments

5.9 CA Technologies

5.9.1 CA Technologies Profile

5.9.2 CA Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 CA Technologies Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CA Technologies Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 ForgeRock

5.10.1 ForgeRock Profile

5.10.2 ForgeRock Main Business

5.10.3 ForgeRock Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ForgeRock Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 ForgeRock Recent Developments

5.11 SailPoint

5.11.1 SailPoint Profile

5.11.2 SailPoint Main Business

5.11.3 SailPoint Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 SailPoint Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 SailPoint Recent Developments

5.12 MiniOrange

5.12.1 MiniOrange Profile

5.12.2 MiniOrange Main Business

5.12.3 MiniOrange Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 MiniOrange Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 MiniOrange Recent Developments

5.13 Micro Focus

5.13.1 Micro Focus Profile

5.13.2 Micro Focus Main Business

5.13.3 Micro Focus Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Micro Focus Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Micro Focus Recent Developments

5.14 OneLogin

5.14.1 OneLogin Profile

5.14.2 OneLogin Main Business

5.14.3 OneLogin Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 OneLogin Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 OneLogin Recent Developments

5.15 Rippling

5.15.1 Rippling Profile

5.15.2 Rippling Main Business

5.15.3 Rippling Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Rippling Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Rippling Recent Developments

5.16 Idaptive

5.16.1 Idaptive Profile

5.16.2 Idaptive Main Business

5.16.3 Idaptive Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Idaptive Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Idaptive Recent Developments

5.17 Avatier Identity

5.17.1 Avatier Identity Profile

5.17.2 Avatier Identity Main Business

5.17.3 Avatier Identity Single Sign-on Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Avatier Identity Single Sign-on Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Avatier Identity Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Single Sign-on Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single Sign-on Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Single Sign-on Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Single Sign-on Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Single Sign-on Market Dynamics

11.1 Single Sign-on Industry Trends

11.2 Single Sign-on Market Drivers

11.3 Single Sign-on Market Challenges

11.4 Single Sign-on Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us