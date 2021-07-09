QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a p–n junction or (more frequently) a p–i–n structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation. A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet. A single mode blue laser diode has only one mode of light to propagate. This report includes the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode wavelength (400nm~483nm) and it don’t includes the data of Blue Laser Diode module or Blue Diode Laser. The industry is concentration, the key brand include Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Osram Opto Semiconductors, TOPTICA Photonics Inc, Egismos Technology Corporation and Ondax. These companies occupied more than 90% market share by revenue. Japan is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56%, Following Japan, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market The global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market size is projected to reach US$ 406.6 million by 2027, from US$ 231.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market are Studied: Nichia, Sharp, Sony, Osram Opto Semiconductors, TOPTICA Photonics Inc., Egismos Technology Corporation, Ondax

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Below 30mW, 30mW-60mW, 60mW-90mW, 90mW-200mW, More than 200mW

Segmentation by Application: Bio/Medical, Laser Projectors and Scanners, Blu-Ray Devices, Others

TOC

1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Overview

1.1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Product Overview

1.2 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 30mW

1.2.2 30mW-60mW

1.2.3 60mW-90mW

1.2.4 90mW-200mW

1.2.5 More than 200mW

1.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Application

4.1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bio/Medical

4.1.2 Laser Projectors and Scanners

4.1.3 Blu-Ray Devices

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Country

5.1 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Country

6.1 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Country

8.1 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Business

10.1 Nichia

10.1.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nichia Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nichia Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nichia Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.1.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.2 Sharp

10.2.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sharp Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sharp Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.2.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.3 Sony

10.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sony Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sony Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.3.5 Sony Recent Development

10.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors

10.4.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.4.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.4.5 Osram Opto Semiconductors Recent Development

10.5 TOPTICA Photonics Inc.

10.5.1 TOPTICA Photonics Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 TOPTICA Photonics Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TOPTICA Photonics Inc. Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TOPTICA Photonics Inc. Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.5.5 TOPTICA Photonics Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Egismos Technology Corporation

10.6.1 Egismos Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Egismos Technology Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Egismos Technology Corporation Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Egismos Technology Corporation Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.6.5 Egismos Technology Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Ondax

10.7.1 Ondax Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ondax Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ondax Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ondax Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Products Offered

10.7.5 Ondax Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Distributors

12.3 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us