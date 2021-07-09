Global Silver Graphite Brush Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 147.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 115.9 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.0% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Silver Graphite Brush market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part, in a motor or generator, and as regards DC machines, ensure a spark-free commutation. Silver graphite grades brush belongs to the category of carbon brushes, which gives the most exact power transfer and are therefore suitable where strict requirements are imposed for even, exact electrical signals. Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, Anglo Carbon, and Anqiao Carbon are the key producers in the global silver graphite brush market. Top 9 took up about 63% of the global production. Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anqiao Carbon, National Carbon, Haimen Shuguang Carbon, Morteng and Xianghai Carbon are the leading supplier in China with the total local production share of about 30%. Europe is the largest consumption country of silver graphite brush in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 31% the global market, followed by the USA (22%), and China is followed with the share about 18%. Sweden, USA, Germany, Japan and France are now the key producers of silver graphite brushes. There are few producers with lower price, poorer quality products in China. And the silver graphite masters for the Chinese players are mainly from European producers. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of silver graphite brush are from India, Spain, Mexico, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Silver Graphite Brush Market The global Silver Graphite Brush market size is projected to reach US$ 147.4 million by 2027, from US$ 115.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Silver Graphite Brush Market are Studied: Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, Anglo Carbon, Anqiao Carbon, National Carbon, Haimen Shuguang Carbon, Morteng, Xianghai Carbon

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Silver Graphite Brush market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Above 80%Ag, 50%-80%Ag, Below 50%Ag

Segmentation by Application: Defense & Aerospace & Marine, Industrial Use, Medical, Wind Power, Others

About Us