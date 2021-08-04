Global Silage Corn Seed Market Regional Outlook 2021| Corteva Agriscience, Bayer, Syngenta

The corn seed is a propagator with a capacity to grow into maize, which is formed by pollination and fertilization. Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain). Corn silage is a high-quality forage crop that is used on many dairy farms and on some beef cattle farms in Tennessee. Its popularity is due to the high yield of a very digestible, high-energy crop, and the ease of adapting it to mechanized harvesting and feeding. Corn for silage fits ideally into no-till and double-cropping programs. Global Silage Corn Seed key players include Corteva Agriscience, Bayer, KWS, Syngenta, Limagrain, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. China is the largest consumption market, with a share about 90%, followed by Southeast Asia, with a share about 5 percent. In terms of product, Non-GMO is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Farm Planting, followed by Personal Planting. This report contains market size and forecasts of Silage Corn Seed in China, including the following market information: China Silage Corn Seed Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Silage Corn Seed Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Silage Corn Seed companies in 2020 (%) The global Silage Corn Seed market size is expected to growth from US$ 5747 million in 2020 to US$ 7678.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Silage Corn Seed market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Silage Corn Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Silage Corn Seed Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Silage Corn Seed Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

GMO, Non-GMO China Silage Corn Seed Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Silage Corn Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Farm Planting, Personal Planting

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Silage Corn Seed revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Silage Corn Seed revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Silage Corn Seed sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Silage Corn Seed sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Corteva Agriscience, Bayer, Syngenta, KWS, Limagrain, Denghai, Beidahuang Kenfeng Seed, China National Seed Group

