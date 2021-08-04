Global Shrimp Industry Analysis Report 2021| Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Santa Priscila

Aquaculture is the fastest growing form of food production in the world. •Shrimp dominate aquaculture production by value, consequently shrimp aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing forms of aquaculture. Global Shrimp key players include Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Santa Priscila, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Omarsa, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 5%. SEA is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China, and South America, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Whiteleg Shrimp is the largest segment, with a share nearly 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Restaurant and Hotel. This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrimp in China, including the following market information: China Shrimp Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Shrimp Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Shrimp companies in 2020 (%) The global Shrimp market size is expected to growth from US$ 48650 million in 2020 to US$ 71130 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Shrimp market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Shrimp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Shrimp Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Shrimp Market Segment Percentages,

Whiteleg Shrimp, Giant Tiger Prawn, Akiami Paste Shrimp, Other China Shrimp Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Household, Restaurant and Hotel

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shrimp revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shrimp revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Shrimp sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Shrimp sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Santa Priscila, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Omarsa, Songa, Iberconsa, Conarpesa, Royal Greenland A/S, ProExpo, Quoc Viet, Devi Fisheries, The Liberty Group, Nekkanti Sea Foods

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Shrimp market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Shrimp market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Shrimp markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Shrimp market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Shrimp market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Shrimp market.

