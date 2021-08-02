Global Shipping Software Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando

Shipping generally refers to the transport of goods by water, land, or air. This can be either commercial or non-commercial shipments, and can include freight shipments and parcel shipments. This simply refers to the process of moving product from Point A to Point B using a transport or shipping company. Shipping software is a system that helps automate managing and tracking freight delivery. Shipping software can be used by freight delivery companies, 3PLs, international import/export companies, and businesses doing outbound shipping via multiple carriers. Shipping software features often include shipment tracking, freight forwarding, customs paperwork management, billing, quote generation, scheduling, and logistics functions. Shipping software is related to transportation management software, supply chain management software, distribution software, fleet management software, logistics software, and warehouse management software. The Shipping Software industry can be broken down into several segments, Web-Based, Installed, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global, ProShip, Logistyx Technologies, ADSI, Malvern Systems, ShipHawk, etc. Shipping Software can be classified into Web-based type and Installed type. The revenue share of Installed Shipping Software took up more than 65% of the global market share. End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air & Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 52% of total global share, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present. Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com and WiseTech Global, with about 31% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Shipping Software in China, including the following market information: China Shipping Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Shipping Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Shipping Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 37 million in 2020 to US$ 58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Shipping Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Shipping Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Shipping Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Shipping Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Web-Based, Installed China Shipping Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Shipping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Courier,Express and Parcel (CEP), Air & Ocean Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Land, In-House, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shipping Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shipping Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global, ProShip, Logistyx Technologies, ADSI, Malvern Systems, ShipHawk, Epicor Software Corporation, Pierbridge, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shippo, Teapplix, Shipwire, 2Ship Solutions, V-Technologies

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Shipping Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Shipping Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Shipping Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Shipping Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Shipping Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Shipping Software market.

