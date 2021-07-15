QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Shipbuilding market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history. China is the largest Shipbuilding market with about 40% market share. South Korea is follower, accounting for about 35% market share. The key players are China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding , Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding , Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding , Oshima Shipbuilding etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 66% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shipbuilding Market The global Shipbuilding market size is projected to reach US$ 53310 million by 2027, from US$ 34000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Shipbuilding Market are Studied: China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Oshima Shipbuilding

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Shipbuilding market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Other Ships

Segmentation by Application: Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation, Others

About Us