Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market The research report studies the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market size is projected to reach US$ 123270 million by 2027, from US$ 83310 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market are Studied: Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Fincantieri, Samsung, CSIC, Sembcorp Marine, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, CSSC, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Keppel, Meyer Neptun, New Times, COSCO, Oshima Shipbuilding, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Tankers, Bulkers, Containers, Cruise and Ferry, Offshore Rig, Others

Segmentation by Application: Fabrication, Repair Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair

1.1 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Overview

1.1.1 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Product Scope

1.1.2 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Tankers

2.5 Bulkers

2.6 Containers

2.7 Cruise and Ferry

2.8 Offshore Rig

2.9 Others 3 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Fabrication

3.5 Repair 4 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market

4.4 Global Top Players Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

5.1.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Profile

5.1.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Main Business

5.1.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Recent Developments

5.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

5.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Profile

5.2.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Main Business

5.2.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) Recent Developments

5.3 Fincantieri

5.3.1 Fincantieri Profile

5.3.2 Fincantieri Main Business

5.3.3 Fincantieri Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Fincantieri Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.4 Samsung

5.4.1 Samsung Profile

5.4.2 Samsung Main Business

5.4.3 Samsung Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Samsung Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.5 CSIC

5.5.1 CSIC Profile

5.5.2 CSIC Main Business

5.5.3 CSIC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CSIC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CSIC Recent Developments

5.6 Sembcorp Marine

5.6.1 Sembcorp Marine Profile

5.6.2 Sembcorp Marine Main Business

5.6.3 Sembcorp Marine Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sembcorp Marine Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Developments

5.7 Imabari Shipbuilding

5.7.1 Imabari Shipbuilding Profile

5.7.2 Imabari Shipbuilding Main Business

5.7.3 Imabari Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Imabari Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Imabari Shipbuilding Recent Developments

5.8 Japan Marine United

5.8.1 Japan Marine United Profile

5.8.2 Japan Marine United Main Business

5.8.3 Japan Marine United Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Japan Marine United Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Japan Marine United Recent Developments

5.9 CSSC

5.9.1 CSSC Profile

5.9.2 CSSC Main Business

5.9.3 CSSC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CSSC Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CSSC Recent Developments

5.10 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

5.10.1 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Profile

5.10.2 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Main Business

5.10.3 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Recent Developments

5.11 Keppel

5.11.1 Keppel Profile

5.11.2 Keppel Main Business

5.11.3 Keppel Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Keppel Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Keppel Recent Developments

5.12 Meyer Neptun

5.12.1 Meyer Neptun Profile

5.12.2 Meyer Neptun Main Business

5.12.3 Meyer Neptun Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Meyer Neptun Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Meyer Neptun Recent Developments

5.13 New Times

5.13.1 New Times Profile

5.13.2 New Times Main Business

5.13.3 New Times Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 New Times Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 New Times Recent Developments

5.14 COSCO

5.14.1 COSCO Profile

5.14.2 COSCO Main Business

5.14.3 COSCO Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 COSCO Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 COSCO Recent Developments

5.15 Oshima Shipbuilding

5.15.1 Oshima Shipbuilding Profile

5.15.2 Oshima Shipbuilding Main Business

5.15.3 Oshima Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Oshima Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Oshima Shipbuilding Recent Developments

5.16 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

5.16.1 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Profile

5.16.2 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Main Business

5.16.3 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Dynamics

11.1 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Industry Trends

11.2 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Drivers

11.3 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Challenges

11.4 Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

