Global Share Registry Services Regional Outlook 2021| Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company

This report studies the Share Registry Services market. Share Registry Services are services provided by Share registry entities/agents to helps businesses in the areas of Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s. Share Registry Services is mainly used by two groups: Issuers and Investors. And Issuers are the most widely used group which takes up about 61% of the global market. Americas is the largest sales region of Share Registry Services in the world in the past few years. Total Americas market took up about 41% the global market, Europe followed with 31%, and APAC took about 23%. Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Link Group, Boardroom and Tricor are the key suppliers in the global Share Registry Services market. Top 3 took up about 63% of the global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Share Registry Services in China, including the following market information: China Share Registry Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Share Registry Services companies in 2020 (%) The global Share Registry Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 1012.5 million in 2020 to US$ 1100.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Share Registry Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Share Registry Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Share Registry Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Share Registry Services Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware, Software China Share Registry Services Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Share Registry Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Issuers, Investors

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Share Registry Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Share Registry Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Link Group, Boardroom, Tricor, Automic Group, Advanced Share Registry, Mainstream Group, Central Depository Company

