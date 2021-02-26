Global Sex Toys Market 2021 | Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sex Toys Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Global Sex Toys market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Global Sex Toys market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Global Sex Toys market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Global Sex Toys market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare, Lover Health, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Tantus, Leten, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Beate Uhse, Aneros Company, Jimmyjane, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Pipedream Product, California Exotic Novelties, Bad Dragon, Nalone, Happy Valley, Crystal Delights
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Butt Plugs, Male Masturbators, Massagers, Erection Rings, Others, Adult vibrators and dildos are the most used type in 2019, with about 36.23% and 28.04% market share.
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, 47.8% of the sex toys market is consumed in specialty stores in 2019, accounted for largest market share.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792593/global-sex-toys-industry
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792593/global-sex-toys-industry
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ff29dbd43b13db413b27a6d117bf33b8,0,1,global-sex-toys-industry
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Global Sex Toys market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Global Sex Toys market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Global Sex Toys industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Global Sex Toys market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Global Sex Toys market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Global Sex Toys market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Adult Vibrators
1.2.3 Dildos
1.2.4 Butt Plugs
1.2.5 Male Masturbators
1.2.6 Massagers
1.2.7 Erection Rings
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Online Stores
1.3.3 Retail Outlets
1.3.4 Specialty Stores
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Sex Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Sex Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Sex Toys Industry Trends
2.5.1 Sex Toys Market Trends
2.5.2 Sex Toys Market Drivers
2.5.3 Sex Toys Market Challenges
2.5.4 Sex Toys Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Sex Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sex Toys Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sex Toys by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Sex Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Sex Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sex Toys as of 2020)
3.4 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sex Toys Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Sex Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)
11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information
11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Overview
11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Developments
11.2 LELO
11.2.1 LELO Corporation Information
11.2.2 LELO Overview
11.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 LELO Sex Toys Products and Services
11.2.5 LELO Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 LELO Recent Developments
11.3 Doc Johnson
11.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information
11.3.2 Doc Johnson Overview
11.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products and Services
11.3.5 Doc Johnson Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Doc Johnson Recent Developments
11.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)
11.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information
11.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Overview
11.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Developments
11.5 We-Vibe
11.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information
11.5.2 We-Vibe Overview
11.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products and Services
11.5.5 We-Vibe Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 We-Vibe Recent Developments
11.6 Lovehoney
11.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information
11.6.2 Lovehoney Overview
11.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products and Services
11.6.5 Lovehoney Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Lovehoney Recent Developments
11.7 LifeStyles Healthcare
11.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information
11.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Overview
11.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products and Services
11.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Developments
11.8 Lover Health
11.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information
11.8.2 Lover Health Overview
11.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products and Services
11.8.5 Lover Health Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Lover Health Recent Developments
11.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company
11.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
11.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Overview
11.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products and Services
11.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Developments
11.10 Tantus
11.10.1 Tantus Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tantus Overview
11.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Tantus Sex Toys Products and Services
11.10.5 Tantus Sex Toys SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Tantus Recent Developments
11.11 Leten
11.11.1 Leten Corporation Information
11.11.2 Leten Overview
11.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products and Services
11.11.5 Leten Recent Developments
11.12 Fun Factory
11.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information
11.12.2 Fun Factory Overview
11.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Fun Factory Sex Toys Products and Services
11.12.5 Fun Factory Recent Developments
11.13 BMS Factory
11.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information
11.13.2 BMS Factory Overview
11.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 BMS Factory Sex Toys Products and Services
11.13.5 BMS Factory Recent Developments
11.14 Beate Uhse
11.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information
11.14.2 Beate Uhse Overview
11.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Products and Services
11.14.5 Beate Uhse Recent Developments
11.15 Aneros Company
11.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information
11.15.2 Aneros Company Overview
11.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Aneros Company Sex Toys Products and Services
11.15.5 Aneros Company Recent Developments
11.16 Jimmyjane
11.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information
11.16.2 Jimmyjane Overview
11.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Products and Services
11.16.5 Jimmyjane Recent Developments
11.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)
11.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information
11.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Overview
11.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Developments
11.18 Pipedream Product
11.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information
11.18.2 Pipedream Product Overview
11.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Products and Services
11.18.5 Pipedream Product Recent Developments
11.19 California Exotic Novelties
11.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information
11.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Overview
11.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Products and Services
11.19.5 California Exotic Novelties Recent Developments
11.20 Bad Dragon
11.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information
11.20.2 Bad Dragon Overview
11.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Products and Services
11.20.5 Bad Dragon Recent Developments
11.21 Nalone
11.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information
11.21.2 Nalone Overview
11.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Nalone Sex Toys Products and Services
11.21.5 Nalone Recent Developments
11.22 Happy Valley
11.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information
11.22.2 Happy Valley Overview
11.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Happy Valley Sex Toys Products and Services
11.22.5 Happy Valley Recent Developments
11.23 Crystal Delights
11.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information
11.23.2 Crystal Delights Overview
11.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Products and Services
11.23.5 Crystal Delights Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Sex Toys Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sex Toys Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Sex Toys Production Mode & Process
12.4 Sex Toys Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Sex Toys Sales Channels
12.4.2 Sex Toys Distributors
12.5 Sex Toys Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.