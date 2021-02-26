Global Sex Toys Market 2021 | Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sex Toys Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Global Sex Toys market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Global Sex Toys market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Global Sex Toys market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Global Sex Toys market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare, Lover Health, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Tantus, Leten, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Beate Uhse, Aneros Company, Jimmyjane, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Pipedream Product, California Exotic Novelties, Bad Dragon, Nalone, Happy Valley, Crystal Delights Market Segment by Product Type: , Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Butt Plugs, Male Masturbators, Massagers, Erection Rings, Others, Adult vibrators and dildos are the most used type in 2019, with about 36.23% and 28.04% market share. Market Segment by Application: , Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, 47.8% of the sex toys market is consumed in specialty stores in 2019, accounted for largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Global Sex Toys market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Global Sex Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Global Sex Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Global Sex Toys market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Global Sex Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Global Sex Toys market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Adult Vibrators

1.2.3 Dildos

1.2.4 Butt Plugs

1.2.5 Male Masturbators

1.2.6 Massagers

1.2.7 Erection Rings

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online Stores

1.3.3 Retail Outlets

1.3.4 Specialty Stores

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sex Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Sex Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Sex Toys Industry Trends

2.5.1 Sex Toys Market Trends

2.5.2 Sex Toys Market Drivers

2.5.3 Sex Toys Market Challenges

2.5.4 Sex Toys Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sex Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sex Toys Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sex Toys by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Sex Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sex Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sex Toys as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sex Toys Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sex Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Overview

11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Developments

11.2 LELO

11.2.1 LELO Corporation Information

11.2.2 LELO Overview

11.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 LELO Sex Toys Products and Services

11.2.5 LELO Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LELO Recent Developments

11.3 Doc Johnson

11.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

11.3.2 Doc Johnson Overview

11.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products and Services

11.3.5 Doc Johnson Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Doc Johnson Recent Developments

11.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)

11.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Overview

11.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Developments

11.5 We-Vibe

11.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information

11.5.2 We-Vibe Overview

11.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products and Services

11.5.5 We-Vibe Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 We-Vibe Recent Developments

11.6 Lovehoney

11.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lovehoney Overview

11.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products and Services

11.6.5 Lovehoney Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lovehoney Recent Developments

11.7 LifeStyles Healthcare

11.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information

11.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Overview

11.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products and Services

11.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Developments

11.8 Lover Health

11.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lover Health Overview

11.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products and Services

11.8.5 Lover Health Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Lover Health Recent Developments

11.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company

11.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Overview

11.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products and Services

11.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

11.10 Tantus

11.10.1 Tantus Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tantus Overview

11.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Tantus Sex Toys Products and Services

11.10.5 Tantus Sex Toys SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Tantus Recent Developments

11.11 Leten

11.11.1 Leten Corporation Information

11.11.2 Leten Overview

11.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products and Services

11.11.5 Leten Recent Developments

11.12 Fun Factory

11.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fun Factory Overview

11.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Fun Factory Sex Toys Products and Services

11.12.5 Fun Factory Recent Developments

11.13 BMS Factory

11.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

11.13.2 BMS Factory Overview

11.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 BMS Factory Sex Toys Products and Services

11.13.5 BMS Factory Recent Developments

11.14 Beate Uhse

11.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information

11.14.2 Beate Uhse Overview

11.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Products and Services

11.14.5 Beate Uhse Recent Developments

11.15 Aneros Company

11.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information

11.15.2 Aneros Company Overview

11.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Aneros Company Sex Toys Products and Services

11.15.5 Aneros Company Recent Developments

11.16 Jimmyjane

11.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jimmyjane Overview

11.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Products and Services

11.16.5 Jimmyjane Recent Developments

11.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)

11.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Overview

11.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Developments

11.18 Pipedream Product

11.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information

11.18.2 Pipedream Product Overview

11.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Products and Services

11.18.5 Pipedream Product Recent Developments

11.19 California Exotic Novelties

11.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information

11.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Overview

11.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Products and Services

11.19.5 California Exotic Novelties Recent Developments

11.20 Bad Dragon

11.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bad Dragon Overview

11.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Products and Services

11.20.5 Bad Dragon Recent Developments

11.21 Nalone

11.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nalone Overview

11.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Nalone Sex Toys Products and Services

11.21.5 Nalone Recent Developments

11.22 Happy Valley

11.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information

11.22.2 Happy Valley Overview

11.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Happy Valley Sex Toys Products and Services

11.22.5 Happy Valley Recent Developments

11.23 Crystal Delights

11.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information

11.23.2 Crystal Delights Overview

11.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Products and Services

11.23.5 Crystal Delights Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sex Toys Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sex Toys Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sex Toys Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sex Toys Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sex Toys Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sex Toys Distributors

12.5 Sex Toys Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

