Global Service Procurement Market 2020-2026|Analysis Scrutinized in new research |Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US)

The report titled Global Service Procurement Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Service Procurement market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Service Procurement market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Service Procurement market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Service Procurement market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Service Procurement report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Service Procurement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Service Procurement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Service Procurement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Service Procurement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Service Procurement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Service Procurement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned In the Report Are: SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), Provade (US), PIXID (France), Upwork (US), Field Nation (US), WorkMarket (US), Superior Group (US), Enlighta (US), TargetRecruit (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Contingent Workforce Management, Freelancer Management, Statement of Work Procurement, Services Governance and MSA Management, Analytics and Reporting, Resource Sourcing and Tracking



Market Segmentation by Application: , Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer goods, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others



The Service Procurement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Service Procurement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Service Procurement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Service Procurement market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Service Procurement industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Service Procurement market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Service Procurement market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Service Procurement market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Service Procurement Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Contingent Workforce Management

1.2.3 Freelancer Management

1.2.4 Statement of Work Procurement

1.2.5 Services Governance and MSA Management

1.2.6 Analytics and Reporting

1.2.7 Resource Sourcing and Tracking

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Service Procurement Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.3.3 Telecom and IT

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Retail and Consumer goods

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.9 Energy and Utilities

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Service Procurement Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Service Procurement Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Service Procurement Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Service Procurement Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Service Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Service Procurement Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Service Procurement Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Service Procurement Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Service Procurement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Service Procurement Revenue

3.4 Global Service Procurement Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Service Procurement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Service Procurement Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Service Procurement Area Served

3.6 Key Players Service Procurement Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Service Procurement Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Service Procurement Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Service Procurement Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Service Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Service Procurement Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Service Procurement Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Service Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Service Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Service Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Service Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Service Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Service Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Service Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Service Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Service Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Service Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Service Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Service Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Service Procurement Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Service Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Service Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Service Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Service Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Service Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Service Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Service Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Service Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SAP Fieldglass (US)

11.1.1 SAP Fieldglass (US) Company Details

11.1.2 SAP Fieldglass (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 SAP Fieldglass (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.1.4 SAP Fieldglass (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 SAP Fieldglass (US) Recent Development

11.2 Beeline (US)

11.2.1 Beeline (US) Company Details

11.2.2 Beeline (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 Beeline (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.2.4 Beeline (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Beeline (US) Recent Development

11.3 DCR Workforce (US)

11.3.1 DCR Workforce (US) Company Details

11.3.2 DCR Workforce (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 DCR Workforce (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.3.4 DCR Workforce (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DCR Workforce (US) Recent Development

11.4 PRO Unlimited (US)

11.4.1 PRO Unlimited (US) Company Details

11.4.2 PRO Unlimited (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 PRO Unlimited (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.4.4 PRO Unlimited (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 PRO Unlimited (US) Recent Development

11.5 PeopleFluent (US)

11.5.1 PeopleFluent (US) Company Details

11.5.2 PeopleFluent (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 PeopleFluent (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.5.4 PeopleFluent (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 PeopleFluent (US) Recent Development

11.6 Provade (US)

11.6.1 Provade (US) Company Details

11.6.2 Provade (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 Provade (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.6.4 Provade (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Provade (US) Recent Development

11.7 PIXID (France)

11.7.1 PIXID (France) Company Details

11.7.2 PIXID (France) Business Overview

11.7.3 PIXID (France) Service Procurement Introduction

11.7.4 PIXID (France) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 PIXID (France) Recent Development

11.8 Upwork (US)

11.8.1 Upwork (US) Company Details

11.8.2 Upwork (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 Upwork (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.8.4 Upwork (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Upwork (US) Recent Development

11.9 Field Nation (US)

11.9.1 Field Nation (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Field Nation (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Field Nation (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.9.4 Field Nation (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Field Nation (US) Recent Development

11.10 WorkMarket (US)

11.10.1 WorkMarket (US) Company Details

11.10.2 WorkMarket (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 WorkMarket (US) Service Procurement Introduction

11.10.4 WorkMarket (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 WorkMarket (US) Recent Development

11.11 Superior Group (US)

10.11.1 Superior Group (US) Company Details

10.11.2 Superior Group (US) Business Overview

10.11.3 Superior Group (US) Service Procurement Introduction

10.11.4 Superior Group (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Superior Group (US) Recent Development

11.12 Enlighta (US)

10.12.1 Enlighta (US) Company Details

10.12.2 Enlighta (US) Business Overview

10.12.3 Enlighta (US) Service Procurement Introduction

10.12.4 Enlighta (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Enlighta (US) Recent Development

11.13 TargetRecruit (US)

10.13.1 TargetRecruit (US) Company Details

10.13.2 TargetRecruit (US) Business Overview

10.13.3 TargetRecruit (US) Service Procurement Introduction

10.13.4 TargetRecruit (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 TargetRecruit (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

