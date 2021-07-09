QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Server System and Server Motherboard market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Server System and Server Motherboard is Called mainboard, motherboard, which is installed in the chassis, is one of the basic server is the most important part. High-performance server board for stability. China and North America are the main production regions of server system and server motherboard, with a share of more than 35%. The main manufacturers in the market are HP (Hewlett Packard enterprise), Dell and IBM. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market The global Server System and Server Motherboard market size is projected to reach US$ 43330 million by 2027, from US$ 49910 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -2.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Server System and Server Motherboard Market are Studied: HP, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Fujitsu, Cisco, NEC, SGI, Lenovo, Huawei, Inspur, Power Leader, Sugon, ASUS, Gigabyte, Supermicro, MSI, Foxconn, Intel, ASRock, Mitac, EVGA, Biostar, Loongson, Giadatech, J&W Group

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Server System and Server Motherboard market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: CISC, RISC, VLIW

Segmentation by Application: Enterprise, Personal, Others

TOC

1 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Overview

1.1 Server System and Server Motherboard Product Overview

1.2 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CISC

1.2.2 RISC

1.2.3 VLIW

1.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Server System and Server Motherboard Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Server System and Server Motherboard Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Server System and Server Motherboard Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Server System and Server Motherboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Server System and Server Motherboard Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Server System and Server Motherboard as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Server System and Server Motherboard Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Server System and Server Motherboard Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Server System and Server Motherboard Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Server System and Server Motherboard by Application

4.1 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Enterprise

4.1.2 Personal

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Server System and Server Motherboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Server System and Server Motherboard by Country

5.1 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard by Country

6.1 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard by Country

8.1 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Server System and Server Motherboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Server System and Server Motherboard Business

10.1 HP

10.1.1 HP Corporation Information

10.1.2 HP Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 HP Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 HP Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.1.5 HP Recent Development

10.2 Dell

10.2.1 Dell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dell Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dell Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.2.5 Dell Recent Development

10.3 IBM

10.3.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.3.2 IBM Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 IBM Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 IBM Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.3.5 IBM Recent Development

10.4 Oracle

10.4.1 Oracle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oracle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Oracle Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Oracle Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

10.5 Fujitsu

10.5.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fujitsu Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fujitsu Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.6 Cisco

10.6.1 Cisco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cisco Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cisco Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cisco Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.6.5 Cisco Recent Development

10.7 NEC

10.7.1 NEC Corporation Information

10.7.2 NEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 NEC Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 NEC Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.7.5 NEC Recent Development

10.8 SGI

10.8.1 SGI Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SGI Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SGI Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.8.5 SGI Recent Development

10.9 Lenovo

10.9.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lenovo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lenovo Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lenovo Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.9.5 Lenovo Recent Development

10.10 Huawei

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Server System and Server Motherboard Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huawei Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.11 Inspur

10.11.1 Inspur Corporation Information

10.11.2 Inspur Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Inspur Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Inspur Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.11.5 Inspur Recent Development

10.12 Power Leader

10.12.1 Power Leader Corporation Information

10.12.2 Power Leader Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Power Leader Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Power Leader Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.12.5 Power Leader Recent Development

10.13 Sugon

10.13.1 Sugon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sugon Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sugon Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sugon Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.13.5 Sugon Recent Development

10.14 ASUS

10.14.1 ASUS Corporation Information

10.14.2 ASUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ASUS Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ASUS Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.14.5 ASUS Recent Development

10.15 Gigabyte

10.15.1 Gigabyte Corporation Information

10.15.2 Gigabyte Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Gigabyte Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Gigabyte Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.15.5 Gigabyte Recent Development

10.16 Supermicro

10.16.1 Supermicro Corporation Information

10.16.2 Supermicro Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Supermicro Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Supermicro Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.16.5 Supermicro Recent Development

10.17 MSI

10.17.1 MSI Corporation Information

10.17.2 MSI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 MSI Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 MSI Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.17.5 MSI Recent Development

10.18 Foxconn

10.18.1 Foxconn Corporation Information

10.18.2 Foxconn Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Foxconn Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Foxconn Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.18.5 Foxconn Recent Development

10.19 Intel

10.19.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.19.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Intel Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Intel Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.19.5 Intel Recent Development

10.20 ASRock

10.20.1 ASRock Corporation Information

10.20.2 ASRock Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 ASRock Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 ASRock Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.20.5 ASRock Recent Development

10.21 Mitac

10.21.1 Mitac Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mitac Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Mitac Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Mitac Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.21.5 Mitac Recent Development

10.22 EVGA

10.22.1 EVGA Corporation Information

10.22.2 EVGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 EVGA Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 EVGA Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.22.5 EVGA Recent Development

10.23 Biostar

10.23.1 Biostar Corporation Information

10.23.2 Biostar Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Biostar Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Biostar Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.23.5 Biostar Recent Development

10.24 Loongson

10.24.1 Loongson Corporation Information

10.24.2 Loongson Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Loongson Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Loongson Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.24.5 Loongson Recent Development

10.25 Giadatech

10.25.1 Giadatech Corporation Information

10.25.2 Giadatech Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Giadatech Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Giadatech Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.25.5 Giadatech Recent Development

10.26 J&W Group

10.26.1 J&W Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 J&W Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 J&W Group Server System and Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 J&W Group Server System and Server Motherboard Products Offered

10.26.5 J&W Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Server System and Server Motherboard Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Server System and Server Motherboard Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Server System and Server Motherboard Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Server System and Server Motherboard Distributors

12.3 Server System and Server Motherboard Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

