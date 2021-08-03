Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Regional Outlook 2021| Brooks Automation, RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation

Global semiconductor wafer transfer robots main manufacturers include Brooks Automation, RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Hirata Corporation, Yaskawa, etc., totally accounting for about 67%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 25%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into atmospheric manipulator and vacuum manipulator. Atmospheric manipulator is the largest segment, holding a share over 58%. In terms of application, it can be divided into etching machine, coating equipment (PVD & CVD), testing equipment, glue development, lithography, cleaning equipment, ion implantation, CMP equipment and others. Coating equipment (PVD & CVD) is the largest segment, with a share over 20%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots in China, including the following market information: China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots companies in 2020 (%) The global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market size is expected to growth from US$ 696 million in 2020 to US$ 1348.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Atmospheric Manipulator, Vacuum Manipulator China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Etching Equipment, Deposition (PVD & CVD), Semiconductor Inspection Equipment, Coater & Developer, Lithography Machine, Cleaning Equipment, Ion Implanter, CMP Equipment, Others Equipment

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Brooks Automation, RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Hirata Corporation, Yaskawa, Nidec (Genmark Automation), JEL Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Robostar, Robots and Design (RND), HYULIM Robot, RAONTEC Inc, KORO, Tazmo, Rexxam Co Ltd, ULVAC, Kensington Laboratories, EPSON Robots, Hine Automation, Moog Inc, Innovative Robotics, Staubli, Isel Germany AG, Sanwa Engineering, SIASUN Robot & Automation, HIWIN Technologies Corp, He-five

