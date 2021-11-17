Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 176.3 Million By 2027, From US$ 96 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 7.7% During 2021-2027. | Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System

Wafer mounting machine are equipment for processing wafers, which can be divided into automatic, semi-automatic and manual according to their types. Wafer mounters are a part of the wafer fabrication process. After wafer grinding is carried out, the wafer is mounted on a metal frame for film or tape to be applied to it. This process is called wafer mounting. This becomes an essential step in the overall fabrication process as the film or tape reduces particulate contamination, thereby ensuring a highly efficient semiconductor device or component. Wafer mounter to apply cutting tape to wafer backside/cutting frame and also to peel off protective tape from patterned wafer surface. Global core semiconductor wafer mounting machine manufacturers include Nitto Denko and LINTEC Corporation etc. The Top 2 companies hold a share about 50%. East China is the largest market, with a share about 85%, followed by Brazil and North America with the share about 8% and 4%. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 176.3 million by 2027, from US$ 96 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3827501/global-semiconductor-wafer-mounting-machine-market Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Fully-automatic Wafer Mounter, Semi-automatic Wafer Mounter, Manual Wafer Mounter Segment by Application 12 Inch Wafer, 6 & 8 Inch Wafer Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System, Takatori Corporation, Dynatech Co., Ltd, NTEC, DISCO Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT), Shanghai Haizhan, Powatec, CUON Solution, Ultron Systems Inc, NPMT (NDS), Jiangsu Jcxj, Technovision, AE Advanced Engineering, Heyan Technology, Waftech Sdn. Bhd., Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, TOYO ADTEC INC Enquire For Customization In the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3827501/global-semiconductor-wafer-mounting-machine-market

TOC

1 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine

1.2 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fully-automatic Wafer Mounter

1.2.3 Semi-automatic Wafer Mounter

1.2.4 Manual Wafer Mounter

1.3 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 12 Inch Wafer

1.3.3 6 & 8 Inch Wafer

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 South Korea Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 South Korea Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production

3.5.1 South Korea Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 South Korea Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production

3.6.1 China Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nitto Denko

7.1.1 Nitto Denko Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nitto Denko Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nitto Denko Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LINTEC Corporation

7.2.1 LINTEC Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 LINTEC Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LINTEC Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LINTEC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LINTEC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teikoku Taping System

7.3.1 Teikoku Taping System Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teikoku Taping System Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teikoku Taping System Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teikoku Taping System Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teikoku Taping System Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Takatori Corporation

7.4.1 Takatori Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Takatori Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Takatori Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Takatori Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Takatori Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd

7.5.1 Dynatech Co., Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dynatech Co., Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dynatech Co., Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dynatech Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NTEC

7.6.1 NTEC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.6.2 NTEC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NTEC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NTEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NTEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DISCO Corporation

7.7.1 DISCO Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 DISCO Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DISCO Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DISCO Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DISCO Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)

7.8.1 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shanghai Haizhan

7.9.1 Shanghai Haizhan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Haizhan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shanghai Haizhan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shanghai Haizhan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shanghai Haizhan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Powatec

7.10.1 Powatec Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.10.2 Powatec Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Powatec Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Powatec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Powatec Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CUON Solution

7.11.1 CUON Solution Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.11.2 CUON Solution Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CUON Solution Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CUON Solution Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CUON Solution Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ultron Systems Inc

7.12.1 Ultron Systems Inc Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ultron Systems Inc Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ultron Systems Inc Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ultron Systems Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ultron Systems Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 NPMT (NDS)

7.13.1 NPMT (NDS) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.13.2 NPMT (NDS) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 NPMT (NDS) Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 NPMT (NDS) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 NPMT (NDS) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Jcxj

7.14.1 Jiangsu Jcxj Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Jcxj Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Jcxj Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Jcxj Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Jcxj Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Technovision

7.15.1 Technovision Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Technovision Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Technovision Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Technovision Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Technovision Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 AE Advanced Engineering

7.16.1 AE Advanced Engineering Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 AE Advanced Engineering Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 AE Advanced Engineering Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 AE Advanced Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 AE Advanced Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Heyan Technology

7.17.1 Heyan Technology Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Heyan Technology Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Heyan Technology Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Heyan Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Heyan Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Waftech Sdn. Bhd.

7.18.1 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.18.2 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation

7.19.1 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.19.2 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 TOYO ADTEC INC

7.20.1 TOYO ADTEC INC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Corporation Information

7.20.2 TOYO ADTEC INC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Product Portfolio

7.20.3 TOYO ADTEC INC Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 TOYO ADTEC INC Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 TOYO ADTEC INC Recent Developments/Updates 8 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine

8.4 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Distributors List

9.3 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Industry Trends

10.2 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Growth Drivers

10.3 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Challenges

10.4 Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 South Korea Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer