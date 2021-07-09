QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Semiconductor Process Tapes market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Global Semiconductor Process Tapes key players include Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Lintec and Denka, holding a share over 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 24%, followed by North America and Japan. In terms of application, the largest application is back-grinding, followed by cutting. As for the types of products, it can be divided into UV tape and Non-UV tape. Non-UV tape is the largest segment, with a share over 53%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market The global Semiconductor Process Tapes market size is projected to reach US$ 1896.1 million by 2027, from US$ 993 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Semiconductor Process Tapes Market are Studied: Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Lintec, Denka, Nitto, Furukawa Electric, D&X, AI Technology, Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co, Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co, Shanghai Guk Tape Technology Co, Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co, Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Semiconductor Process Tapes market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: UV Tape, Non-UV Tape
Segmentation by Application: Back-grinding, Cutting
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Semiconductor Process Tapes industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Semiconductor Process Tapes trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Semiconductor Process Tapes developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Semiconductor Process Tapes industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Semiconductor Process Tapes Product Overview
1.2 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UV Tape
1.2.2 Non-UV Tape
1.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Semiconductor Process Tapes Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Semiconductor Process Tapes Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Semiconductor Process Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Semiconductor Process Tapes as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Process Tapes Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Process Tapes Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Semiconductor Process Tapes Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes by Application
4.1 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Back-grinding
4.1.2 Cutting
4.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Semiconductor Process Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes by Country
5.1 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes by Country
6.1 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes by Country
8.1 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Semiconductor Process Tapes Business
10.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
10.1.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Corporation Information
10.1.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.1.5 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Recent Development
10.2 Lintec
10.2.1 Lintec Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lintec Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lintec Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Lintec Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.2.5 Lintec Recent Development
10.3 Denka
10.3.1 Denka Corporation Information
10.3.2 Denka Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Denka Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Denka Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.3.5 Denka Recent Development
10.4 Nitto
10.4.1 Nitto Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nitto Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Nitto Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Nitto Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.4.5 Nitto Recent Development
10.5 Furukawa Electric
10.5.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
10.5.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Furukawa Electric Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Furukawa Electric Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.5.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development
10.6 D&X
10.6.1 D&X Corporation Information
10.6.2 D&X Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 D&X Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 D&X Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.6.5 D&X Recent Development
10.7 AI Technology
10.7.1 AI Technology Corporation Information
10.7.2 AI Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 AI Technology Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 AI Technology Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.7.5 AI Technology Recent Development
10.8 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co
10.8.1 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co Corporation Information
10.8.2 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.8.5 Taicang ZHANXIN Adhesive Materials Co Recent Development
10.9 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co
10.9.1 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.9.5 Shanghai Jingshen (Fine Coating) New Material Co Recent Development
10.10 Shanghai Guk Tape Technology Co
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Semiconductor Process Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shanghai Guk Tape Technology Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shanghai Guk Tape Technology Co Recent Development
10.11 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co
10.11.1 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co Corporation Information
10.11.2 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.11.5 Suzhou Boyan Jingjin Photoelectric Co Recent Development
10.12 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co
10.12.1 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co Semiconductor Process Tapes Products Offered
10.12.5 Kunshan Boyi Xincheng Polymer Material Co Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Semiconductor Process Tapes Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Semiconductor Process Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Semiconductor Process Tapes Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Semiconductor Process Tapes Distributors
12.3 Semiconductor Process Tapes Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
