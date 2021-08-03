Global Semiconductor Photomask Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Photronics, Toppan, DNP

Semiconductor Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures. Semiconductor Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique Semiconductor Photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of Semiconductor Photomasks has become complex. Global Semiconductor Photomask key players include Photronics, Toppan, DNP, Hoya, SK-Electronics, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%. Japan is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North Amercia and South Korea, both have a share about 30 percent.In terms of product, Quartz mask is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is IC, followed by Flat panel display, Touch industry, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Photomask in China, including the following market information: China Semiconductor Photomask Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semiconductor Photomask Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sqm) China top five Semiconductor Photomask companies in 2020 (%) The global Semiconductor Photomask market size is expected to growth from US$ 4352 million in 2020 to US$ 6203.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Semiconductor Photomask market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semiconductor Photomask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semiconductor Photomask Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm) China Semiconductor Photomask Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Quartz Mask, Soda Mask, Relief Plate, Film China Semiconductor Photomask Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm) China Semiconductor Photomask Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), IC, Flat Panel Display, Touch Industry, Circuit Board

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semiconductor Photomask revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semiconductor Photomask revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semiconductor Photomask sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sqm) Key companies Semiconductor Photomask sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Photronics, Toppan, DNP, Hoya, SK-Electronics, LG Innotek, ShenZheng QingVi, Taiwan Mask, Nippon Filcon, Compugraphics, Newway Photomask

