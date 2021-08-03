Global Semiconductor Lasers Industry Analysis Report 2021| Sony, Nichia, QSI

A semiconductor laser (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time. The global semiconductor laser industry company is numerous, the competition is intense. The three companies with the highest annual revenues in 2018 are Sony, Nichia and QSI, accounting for 7.76%, 6.28% and 5.17% respectively. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region was the most dominant, accounting for more than 47%, followed by North America at 26.53%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Lasers in China, including the following market information: China Semiconductor Lasers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semiconductor Lasers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Semiconductor Lasers companies in 2020 (%) The global Semiconductor Lasers market size is expected to growth from US$ 2462 million in 2020 to US$ 4647.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Semiconductor Lasers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semiconductor Lasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semiconductor Lasers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Semiconductor Lasers Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Blue Laser, Red Laser, Infrared Laser, Other China Semiconductor Lasers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Semiconductor Lasers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Optical Storage & Display, Telecom & Communication, Industrial Applications, Medical Application, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semiconductor Lasers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semiconductor Lasers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semiconductor Lasers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Semiconductor Lasers sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sony, Nichia, QSI, Sharp, ROHM, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Huaguang Photoelectric, Panasonic, Hamamatsu, Newport Corp, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers, Finisar, Mitsubishi Electric, Coherent(Ondax)

