Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Competition Situation 2021| Lam Research, TEL, Applied Materials

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors. Lam Research, Tokyo Electron Limited and Applied Materials are the top 3 manufacturters of Semiconductor Etch Equipment, with about 86% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Etch Equipment in China, including the following market information: China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Semiconductor Etch Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 9390 million in 2020 to US$ 18820 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Semiconductor Etch Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semiconductor Etch Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Dry Etch Equipment, Wet Etch Equipment China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semiconductor Etch Equipment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semiconductor Etch Equipment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semiconductor Etch Equipment sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Semiconductor Etch Equipment sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Lam Research, TEL, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Oxford Instruments, SPTS Technologies, GigaLane, Plasma-Therm, SAMCO, AMEC, NAURA

