Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Depth Research Report 2021| Advantest, Cohu, ASM Pacific Technology

Chip Handler in Semiconductors are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour. Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results. Note: ATE: Automatic Test Equipment; ITA: Interface Test Adapter; DUT: Device Under Test. The major players in global Semiconductor Chip Handler market include Advantest, Cohu, ASM Pacific Technology, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific and North America are main markets, they occupy about 90% of the global market. Pick-and-Place Handlers is the main type, with a share about 45%. OSATs is the main application, which holds a share about 65%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Chip Handler in China, including the following market information: China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Semiconductor Chip Handler companies in 2020 (%) The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market size is expected to growth from US$ 775 million in 2020 to US$ 1651.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Semiconductor Chip Handler market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semiconductor Chip Handler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Pick-and-Place Handlers, Turret Handlers, Gravity Handlers, Others China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), OSATs, IDMs

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semiconductor Chip Handler revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semiconductor Chip Handler revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semiconductor Chip Handler sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Semiconductor Chip Handler sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Advantest, Cohu, ASM Pacific Technology, ChangChuan Technology, MCT, Boston Semi Equipment, Seiko Epson Corporation, Hon Precision, Chroma, SRM Integration, TESEC Corporation, SYNAX, CST

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Semiconductor Chip Handler markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market.

