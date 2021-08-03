Global Semi Flexible Cable Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Habia, Huber-Suhner, Nexans

Semi-Flex cables are a tried and proven alternative to traditional Semi-Rigid Coaxial Cables. These cables provide comparable electrical performance to semi-rigid cables, while simultaneously allowing simple formation for use within RF/Microwave systems, as well as, for making external connections to other equipment. The outer conductor is comprised of a tin filled copper wire braid, which enables easy forming and re-forming by hand without the need for bending tools. With a Copper/Poly Foil inner layer along with Semi-Rigid style dielectric and center conductor, the Semi-Flex cables provide enhanced shielding and performance that exceeds traditional conformable cables. Semi flexible cable are mainly used in mobile communication base station, aerospace, military radar and so on. Habia, Huber-Suhner and Nexans captured the top three revenue share spots in the semi flexible cable market. Habia dominated with 18% revenue share, followed by Huber-Suhner with 16% revenue share and Nexans with 14% revenue share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi Flexible Cable in China, including the following market information: China Semi Flexible Cable Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Semi Flexible Cable Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Meters) China top five Semi Flexible Cable companies in 2020 (%) The global Semi Flexible Cable market size is expected to growth from US$ 719 million in 2020 to US$ 1095.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Semi Flexible Cable market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Semi Flexible Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Semi Flexible Cable Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meters) China Semi Flexible Cable Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Type I Semi Flexible Cable, Type II Semi Flexible Cable China Semi Flexible Cable Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meters) China Semi Flexible Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Mobile Communication Base Station, Aerospace, Military

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Semi Flexible Cable revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Semi Flexible Cable revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Semi Flexible Cable sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Meters) Key companies Semi Flexible Cable sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Habia, Huber-Suhner, Nexans, Nissei, Kingsignal, Hansen, Hengxin, Trigiant, TGC, Shenyu

