Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery , also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging. Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery key players include Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasaorate, Enersys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, AGM Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive Starter, followed by Motorcycles and Electric Bikes. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market The global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 63310 million by 2027, from US$ 38410 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market are Studied: Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasaorate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, Sebang, Atlasbx, Amara Raja, C&D Technologies, Trojan, First National Battery, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Coslight Technology

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: AGM Battery, GEL Battery

Segmentation by Application: Automotive Starter, Motorcycles and Electric Bikes, Forklifts and Other Vehicles, UPS, Others

TOC

1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Overview

1.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Overview

1.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AGM Battery

1.2.2 GEL Battery

1.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Application

4.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Starter

4.1.2 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

4.1.3 Forklifts and Other Vehicles

4.1.4 UPS

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country

5.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country

6.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country

8.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.2 Exide

10.2.1 Exide Corporation Information

10.2.2 Exide Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Exide Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Exide Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Exide Recent Development

10.3 CSB Battery

10.3.1 CSB Battery Corporation Information

10.3.2 CSB Battery Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CSB Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CSB Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 CSB Battery Recent Development

10.4 GS Yuasaorate

10.4.1 GS Yuasaorate Corporation Information

10.4.2 GS Yuasaorate Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GS Yuasaorate Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GS Yuasaorate Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 GS Yuasaorate Recent Development

10.5 Enersys

10.5.1 Enersys Corporation Information

10.5.2 Enersys Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Enersys Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Enersys Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Enersys Recent Development

10.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing

10.6.1 EAST PENN Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.6.2 EAST PENN Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 EAST PENN Manufacturing Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 EAST PENN Manufacturing Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 EAST PENN Manufacturing Recent Development

10.7 Sebang

10.7.1 Sebang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sebang Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sebang Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sebang Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Sebang Recent Development

10.8 Atlasbx

10.8.1 Atlasbx Corporation Information

10.8.2 Atlasbx Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Atlasbx Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Atlasbx Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Atlasbx Recent Development

10.9 Amara Raja

10.9.1 Amara Raja Corporation Information

10.9.2 Amara Raja Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Amara Raja Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Amara Raja Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Amara Raja Recent Development

10.10 C&D Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 C&D Technologies Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 C&D Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Trojan

10.11.1 Trojan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Trojan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Trojan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Trojan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 Trojan Recent Development

10.12 First National Battery

10.12.1 First National Battery Corporation Information

10.12.2 First National Battery Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 First National Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 First National Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 First National Battery Recent Development

10.13 Chaowei Power

10.13.1 Chaowei Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chaowei Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Chaowei Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Chaowei Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Chaowei Power Recent Development

10.14 Tianneng Power

10.14.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tianneng Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tianneng Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tianneng Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Tianneng Power Recent Development

10.15 Camel

10.15.1 Camel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Camel Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Camel Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Camel Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 Camel Recent Development

10.16 Fengfan

10.16.1 Fengfan Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fengfan Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fengfan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Fengfan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 Fengfan Recent Development

10.17 Leoch

10.17.1 Leoch Corporation Information

10.17.2 Leoch Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Leoch Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Leoch Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Leoch Recent Development

10.18 Narada Power

10.18.1 Narada Power Corporation Information

10.18.2 Narada Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Narada Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Narada Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 Narada Power Recent Development

10.19 Sacred Sun Power Sources

10.19.1 Sacred Sun Power Sources Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sacred Sun Power Sources Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sacred Sun Power Sources Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sacred Sun Power Sources Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 Sacred Sun Power Sources Recent Development

10.20 Coslight Technology

10.20.1 Coslight Technology Corporation Information

10.20.2 Coslight Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Coslight Technology Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Coslight Technology Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 Coslight Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Distributors

12.3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

