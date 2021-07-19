QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery , also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging. Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery key players include Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasaorate, Enersys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, AGM Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive Starter, followed by Motorcycles and Electric Bikes. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market The global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 63310 million by 2027, from US$ 38410 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market are Studied: Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasaorate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, Sebang, Atlasbx, Amara Raja, C&D Technologies, Trojan, First National Battery, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Coslight Technology
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: AGM Battery, GEL Battery
Segmentation by Application: Automotive Starter, Motorcycles and Electric Bikes, Forklifts and Other Vehicles, UPS, Others
TOC
1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Overview
1.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Overview
1.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 AGM Battery
1.2.2 GEL Battery
1.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Application
4.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive Starter
4.1.2 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
4.1.3 Forklifts and Other Vehicles
4.1.4 UPS
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country
5.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country
6.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country
8.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Business
10.1 Johnson Controls
10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.1.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Johnson Controls Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Johnson Controls Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.2 Exide
10.2.1 Exide Corporation Information
10.2.2 Exide Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Exide Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Exide Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.2.5 Exide Recent Development
10.3 CSB Battery
10.3.1 CSB Battery Corporation Information
10.3.2 CSB Battery Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 CSB Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 CSB Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.3.5 CSB Battery Recent Development
10.4 GS Yuasaorate
10.4.1 GS Yuasaorate Corporation Information
10.4.2 GS Yuasaorate Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 GS Yuasaorate Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 GS Yuasaorate Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.4.5 GS Yuasaorate Recent Development
10.5 Enersys
10.5.1 Enersys Corporation Information
10.5.2 Enersys Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Enersys Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Enersys Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.5.5 Enersys Recent Development
10.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing
10.6.1 EAST PENN Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.6.2 EAST PENN Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 EAST PENN Manufacturing Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 EAST PENN Manufacturing Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.6.5 EAST PENN Manufacturing Recent Development
10.7 Sebang
10.7.1 Sebang Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sebang Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sebang Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Sebang Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.7.5 Sebang Recent Development
10.8 Atlasbx
10.8.1 Atlasbx Corporation Information
10.8.2 Atlasbx Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Atlasbx Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Atlasbx Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.8.5 Atlasbx Recent Development
10.9 Amara Raja
10.9.1 Amara Raja Corporation Information
10.9.2 Amara Raja Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Amara Raja Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Amara Raja Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.9.5 Amara Raja Recent Development
10.10 C&D Technologies
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 C&D Technologies Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 C&D Technologies Recent Development
10.11 Trojan
10.11.1 Trojan Corporation Information
10.11.2 Trojan Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Trojan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Trojan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.11.5 Trojan Recent Development
10.12 First National Battery
10.12.1 First National Battery Corporation Information
10.12.2 First National Battery Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 First National Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 First National Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.12.5 First National Battery Recent Development
10.13 Chaowei Power
10.13.1 Chaowei Power Corporation Information
10.13.2 Chaowei Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Chaowei Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Chaowei Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.13.5 Chaowei Power Recent Development
10.14 Tianneng Power
10.14.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information
10.14.2 Tianneng Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Tianneng Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Tianneng Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.14.5 Tianneng Power Recent Development
10.15 Camel
10.15.1 Camel Corporation Information
10.15.2 Camel Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Camel Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Camel Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.15.5 Camel Recent Development
10.16 Fengfan
10.16.1 Fengfan Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fengfan Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Fengfan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Fengfan Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.16.5 Fengfan Recent Development
10.17 Leoch
10.17.1 Leoch Corporation Information
10.17.2 Leoch Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Leoch Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Leoch Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.17.5 Leoch Recent Development
10.18 Narada Power
10.18.1 Narada Power Corporation Information
10.18.2 Narada Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Narada Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Narada Power Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.18.5 Narada Power Recent Development
10.19 Sacred Sun Power Sources
10.19.1 Sacred Sun Power Sources Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sacred Sun Power Sources Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Sacred Sun Power Sources Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Sacred Sun Power Sources Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.19.5 Sacred Sun Power Sources Recent Development
10.20 Coslight Technology
10.20.1 Coslight Technology Corporation Information
10.20.2 Coslight Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Coslight Technology Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Coslight Technology Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Products Offered
10.20.5 Coslight Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Distributors
12.3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
