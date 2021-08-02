Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Share and Growth 2021| Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, Sinotrans

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments. Global Sea Freight Forwarding key players include Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and China, both with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, LCL is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Electronic, Agricultural, Beverage, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sea Freight Forwarding in China, including the following market information: China Sea Freight Forwarding Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Sea Freight Forwarding companies in 2020 (%) The global Sea Freight Forwarding market size is expected to growth from US$ 71670 million in 2020 to US$ 84700 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Sea Freight Forwarding market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sea Freight Forwarding Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Sea Freight Forwarding Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Sea Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Full Container Load (FCL), Less-Than Container Load (LCL), Others China Sea Freight Forwarding Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Sea Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Agricultural, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sea Freight Forwarding revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sea Freight Forwarding revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kuehne + Nagel, DHL, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, UPS Supply Chain, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, CJ Korea Express, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics, NNR Global Logistics, Dimerco, Toll Holdings, Pilot Freight Services

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Sea Freight Forwarding markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Sea Freight Forwarding market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

