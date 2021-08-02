Global SD-Branch Market Competition Situation 2021| Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, Fortinet

Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of SD-Branch can be divided as Software and Services. The first kind is Software, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 70.20%in 2019. In SD-Branch Market, most companies are from the United States, only one of them is from Singapore. The world TOP 5 players in the SD-Branch market are Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Verizon, Cisco Systems. These Top 5 companies currently account for more than 64% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. Large Enterprises remains the largest application field, accounting for 77.98%. This report contains market size and forecasts of SD-Branch in China, including the following market information: China SD-Branch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five SD-Branch companies in 2020 (%) The global SD-Branch market size is expected to growth from US$ 1253.6 million in 2020 to US$ 10420 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2027.

The China SD-Branch market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SD-Branch Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SD-Branch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China SD-Branch Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Software, Services China SD-Branch Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

SD-Branch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SD-Branch revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SD-Branch revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Verizon, Cisco Systems, SingTel, Versa Networks, Citrix Systems, Riverbed Technology, Cradlepoint, Talari Networks

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global SD-Branch market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global SD-Branch market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional SD-Branch markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global SD-Branch market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global SD-Branch market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global SD-Branch market.

