Global SCADA Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany)

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery. SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control. Global SCADA key players include Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Siemens AG, Emerson, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 58 percent. In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power & Energy, followed by Transportation, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of SCADA in China, including the following market information: China SCADA Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five SCADA companies in 2020 (%) The global SCADA market size is expected to growth from US$ 10230 million in 2020 to US$ 15710 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The China SCADA market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SCADA Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SCADA Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China SCADA Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware, Software, Services China SCADA Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

SCADA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Power & Energy, Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Waste Control, Telecommunications, Transportation, Manufacturing Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SCADA revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SCADA revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Larsen & Toubro (India), M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

