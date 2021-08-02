Global Saw Palmetto Berries Market Share & Forecast 2021| Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company, Prostate RX, Valensa

The saw palmetto is a short, scrubby palm that grows in the coastal plain of Florida and other southeastern states. Its fan-shaped leaves have sharp, saw-toothed edges that give the plant its name. Dense clumps of saw palmetto can form an impenetrable thicket. The abundant 2-cm-long berries are harvested from the wild in the fall and are dried by processor. Then the dried saw palmetto is used in the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplement industry. Global Saw Palmetto Berries key players include Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company, Prostate RX, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 70%. USA is the largest market, with a share over 55%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceutical Industry, followed by Dietary Supplement. This report contains market size and forecasts of Saw Palmetto Berries in China, including the following market information: China Saw Palmetto Berries Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Saw Palmetto Berries Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Saw Palmetto Berries companies in 2020 (%) The global Saw Palmetto Berries market size is expected to growth from US$ 117 million in 2020 to US$ 153.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Saw Palmetto Berries market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Total Market by Segment: China Saw Palmetto Berries Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Fresh Saw Palmetto Berries, Dried Saw Palmetto Berries China Saw Palmetto Berries Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Saw Palmetto Berries Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplement

Key companies Saw Palmetto Berries revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Saw Palmetto Berries revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Saw Palmetto Berries sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Saw Palmetto Berries sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Key players include: Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company, Prostate RX, Valensa

