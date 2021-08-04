Global Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Share and Growth 2021| Viscofan, Viskase, Devro

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field. Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material. Global Sausage Hotdog Casings key players include Viscofan, Viskase, Devro, etc. Global top three players hold a share about 25%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and North America, having a total share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Artificial Casings is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Edible, followed by Inedible. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sausage Hotdog Casings in China, including the following market information: China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Meters) China top five Sausage Hotdog Casings companies in 2020 (%) The global Sausage Hotdog Casings market size is expected to growth from US$ 7415 million in 2020 to US$ 8605.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Sausage Hotdog Casings market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sausage Hotdog Casings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meters) China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Natural Casings, Artificial Casings China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meters) China Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Edible, Inedible

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sausage Hotdog Casings revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sausage Hotdog Casings revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sausage Hotdog Casings sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Meters) Key companies Sausage Hotdog Casings sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Viscofan, Viskase, Devro, Kalle, Shenguan, Atlantis-Pak, Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD, International Casings Group, DeWied International

