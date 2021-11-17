Global Safety Capacitors Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Murata Manufacturing, Johanson Dielectrics, KEMET

Safety capacitors have been primarily used in AC applications as X/Y capacitors. They are specifically designed to meet public safety standards as mandated by organizations such as UL or CE. Often you will hear theses referred to as X1, X2, X3 or Y1, Y2, Y3, and Y4 capacitors. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Safety Capacitors Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Safety Capacitors market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Safety Capacitors market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

