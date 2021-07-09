Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 240.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 151 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 6.8% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Rubidium Atomic Clock market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms). A rubidium standard or rubidium atomic clock is a frequency standard in which a specified hyperfine transition of electrons in rubidium-87 atoms is used to control the output frequency. It is the most inexpensive, compact, and widely produced atomic clock, used to control the frequency of television stations, cell phone base stations, in test equipment, and global navigation satellite systems like GPS. Commercial rubidium clocks are less accurate than caesium atomic clocks, which serve as primary frequency standards, so the rubidium clock is a secondary frequency standard. However, rubidium fountains are currently being developed that are even more stable than caesium fountain clocks. Global Rubidium Atomic Clock key players include Microsemi (Microchip), Orolia Group (Spectratime), Casic, Stanford Research Systems, AccuBeat Ltd, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Output Frequency ≤10MHz is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Space & Military/Aerospace, followed by Telecom/Broadcasting, Scientific & Metrology Research, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market The global Rubidium Atomic Clock market size is projected to reach US$ 240.4 million by 2027, from US$ 151 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Rubidium Atomic Clock Market are Studied: Microchip Technology, Spectratime, Frequency Electronics, AccuBeat, Excelitas Technologies, Stanford Research Systems, IQD, Casic, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Zurich Instruments
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Rubidium Atomic Clock market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Production Frequency: Below 5MHz, Production Frequency: 5-10MHz, Production Frequency: Above 10MHz
Segmentation by Application: Navigation, Military/Aerospace, Telecom/Broadcasting, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Rubidium Atomic Clock industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Rubidium Atomic Clock trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Rubidium Atomic Clock developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Rubidium Atomic Clock industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Overview
1.1 Rubidium Atomic Clock Product Overview
1.2 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Production Frequency: Below 5MHz
1.2.2 Production Frequency: 5-10MHz
1.2.3 Production Frequency: Above 10MHz
1.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rubidium Atomic Clock Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Rubidium Atomic Clock Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rubidium Atomic Clock Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rubidium Atomic Clock as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rubidium Atomic Clock Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rubidium Atomic Clock Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Rubidium Atomic Clock Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock by Application
4.1 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Navigation
4.1.2 Military/Aerospace
4.1.3 Telecom/Broadcasting
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock by Country
5.1 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock by Country
6.1 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock by Country
8.1 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rubidium Atomic Clock Business
10.1 Microchip Technology
10.1.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.1.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Microchip Technology Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Microchip Technology Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.1.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.2 Spectratime
10.2.1 Spectratime Corporation Information
10.2.2 Spectratime Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Spectratime Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Spectratime Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.2.5 Spectratime Recent Development
10.3 Frequency Electronics
10.3.1 Frequency Electronics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Frequency Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Frequency Electronics Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Frequency Electronics Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.3.5 Frequency Electronics Recent Development
10.4 AccuBeat
10.4.1 AccuBeat Corporation Information
10.4.2 AccuBeat Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 AccuBeat Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 AccuBeat Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.4.5 AccuBeat Recent Development
10.5 Excelitas Technologies
10.5.1 Excelitas Technologies Corporation Information
10.5.2 Excelitas Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Excelitas Technologies Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Excelitas Technologies Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.5.5 Excelitas Technologies Recent Development
10.6 Stanford Research Systems
10.6.1 Stanford Research Systems Corporation Information
10.6.2 Stanford Research Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Stanford Research Systems Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Stanford Research Systems Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.6.5 Stanford Research Systems Recent Development
10.7 IQD
10.7.1 IQD Corporation Information
10.7.2 IQD Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 IQD Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 IQD Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.7.5 IQD Recent Development
10.8 Casic
10.8.1 Casic Corporation Information
10.8.2 Casic Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Casic Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Casic Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.8.5 Casic Recent Development
10.9 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics
10.9.1 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Rubidium Atomic Clock Products Offered
10.9.5 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Recent Development
10.10 Zurich Instruments
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rubidium Atomic Clock Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Zurich Instruments Rubidium Atomic Clock Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Zurich Instruments Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rubidium Atomic Clock Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rubidium Atomic Clock Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Rubidium Atomic Clock Distributors
12.3 Rubidium Atomic Clock Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
