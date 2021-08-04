Global RTD Tea Drinks Depth Research Report 2021| Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc.

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. Top 5 manufactures in ready-to-drink teas market occupied about 40% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of RTD Tea Drinks in China, including the following market information: China RTD Tea Drinks Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China RTD Tea Drinks Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Liters) China top five RTD Tea Drinks companies in 2020 (%) The global RTD Tea Drinks market size is expected to growth from US$ 7397 million in 2020 to US$ 10550 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

The China RTD Tea Drinks market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the RTD Tea Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China RTD Tea Drinks Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Liters) China RTD Tea Drinks Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass Bottle, PET Bottle, Canned, Others China RTD Tea Drinks Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Liters) China RTD Tea Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), On Trade, Off Trade

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies RTD Tea Drinks revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies RTD Tea Drinks revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies RTD Tea Drinks sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Liters) Key companies RTD Tea Drinks sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP

