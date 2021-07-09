QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Router market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. Global Router key players include TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. United States is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 50% percent. In terms of product, Wireless Router is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Use followed by Commercial Use. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Router Market The global Router market size is projected to reach US$ 3986.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1328.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Router Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Router Market are Studied: TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee, Xiaomi

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Router market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 150Mbps, 300Mbps, 450Mbps, Others

Segmentation by Application: Home Office Using, Entertainment Using

