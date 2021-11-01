Global Rotary Wing UAV Trends and Forecast2022| Quanfeng Aviation, EWATT, TTA

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Rotary Wing UAV Market Outlook 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Rotary Wing UAV market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Rotary Wing UAV market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Rotary Wing UAV market.

The research report on the global Rotary Wing UAV market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Rotary Wing UAV market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Rotary Wing UAV research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Rotary Wing UAV market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Rotary Wing UAV market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Rotary Wing UAV market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Rotary Wing UAV Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Rotary Wing UAV market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Rotary Wing UAV market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Rotary Wing UAV Market Leading Players

HanHe, Quanfeng Aviation, EWATT, TTA, Aibird, DJI Innovations, EscaDrone, iFlight, Extreme Fliers

Rotary Wing UAV Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Rotary Wing UAV market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Rotary Wing UAV market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Rotary Wing UAV Segmentation by Product

Six Rotors, Four Rotor, Other

Rotary Wing UAV Segmentation by Application

Military, Commercial, Other

TOC

1 Rotary Wing UAV Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rotary Wing UAV 1.2 Rotary Wing UAV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Six Rotors

1.2.3 Four Rotor

1.2.4 Other 1.3 Rotary Wing UAV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Rotary Wing UAV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Rotary Wing UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Rotary Wing UAV Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Rotary Wing UAV Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Rotary Wing UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rotary Wing UAV Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rotary Wing UAV Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Rotary Wing UAV Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.4.1 North America Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.5.1 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.6.1 China Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.7.1 Japan Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.8.1 South Korea Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Rotary Wing UAV Production

3.9.1 India Rotary Wing UAV Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rotary Wing UAV Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Rotary Wing UAV Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Rotary Wing UAV Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 HanHe

7.1.1 HanHe Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.1.2 HanHe Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.1.3 HanHe Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 HanHe Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 HanHe Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Quanfeng Aviation

7.2.1 Quanfeng Aviation Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.2.2 Quanfeng Aviation Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Quanfeng Aviation Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Quanfeng Aviation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Quanfeng Aviation Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 EWATT

7.3.1 EWATT Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.3.2 EWATT Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.3.3 EWATT Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 EWATT Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 EWATT Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 TTA

7.4.1 TTA Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.4.2 TTA Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TTA Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TTA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TTA Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Aibird

7.5.1 Aibird Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aibird Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Aibird Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Aibird Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Aibird Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 DJI Innovations

7.6.1 DJI Innovations Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.6.2 DJI Innovations Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DJI Innovations Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DJI Innovations Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DJI Innovations Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 EscaDrone

7.7.1 EscaDrone Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.7.2 EscaDrone Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.7.3 EscaDrone Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 EscaDrone Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EscaDrone Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 iFlight

7.8.1 iFlight Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.8.2 iFlight Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.8.3 iFlight Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 iFlight Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 iFlight Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Extreme Fliers

7.9.1 Extreme Fliers Rotary Wing UAV Corporation Information

7.9.2 Extreme Fliers Rotary Wing UAV Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Extreme Fliers Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Extreme Fliers Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Extreme Fliers Recent Developments/Updates 8 Rotary Wing UAV Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Rotary Wing UAV Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Wing UAV 8.4 Rotary Wing UAV Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Rotary Wing UAV Distributors List 9.3 Rotary Wing UAV Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Rotary Wing UAV Industry Trends 10.2 Rotary Wing UAV Growth Drivers 10.3 Rotary Wing UAV Market Challenges 10.4 Rotary Wing UAV Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Wing UAV by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Rotary Wing UAV Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rotary Wing UAV 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Wing UAV by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Wing UAV by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Wing UAV by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Wing UAV by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Wing UAV by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rotary Wing UAV by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rotary Wing UAV by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Wing UAV by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

