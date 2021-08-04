Global Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd

Rogue Base Station (RBS), also know as IMSI Catcher (an international mobile subscriber identity-catcher), refers to a type of electronic surveillance equipment that collects information about nearby mobile devices. This is done either passively, by intercepting the radio signals already being transmitted between a mobile device (such as a mobile phone) and a mobile base-station (cell tower); or actively, by presenting itself to nearby mobile communication devices as a legitimate mobile base-station, thereby fooling devices to connect to the IMSI-catcher itself allowing further interception of information from the devices. The purpose of an IMSI-catcher is to collect certain information about nearby devices such as the ‘IMSI-number’ identifying the device, its operator, and its subscriber. In the case of active IMSI-catchers, it may also gather information about communication taking place from the devices. The specific range and capabilities of IMSI-catchers depend on the model being used and the portability also varies, from models fitting in a briefcase to models intended for installation in cars, planes or drones. The capability of some more advanced IMSI-catchers allows law enforcement agencies (and others with access to the equipment) to identify nearby mobile devices (within a distance of roughly 200 m to 2 km depending on the portability of the IMSI-catcher), thereby possibly establishing the proximity of their associated owners, locate the devices with relative precision, gather communication metadata from those same mobile devices when they are used for communication, and block communication originating from the device. Some models, sometimes referred to as ‘DRTboxes’ or ‘Dirtboxes’ also enables interception of the content of communication originating from the mobile device. The Rogue Base Station (RBS) industry concentration is relatively low; there are about many manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly produced from USA, Israel, UK, Germany and other countries. Given the increasing demand for and the ease of assembling the technology, Rogue Base Station (RBS)s are now being produced in various parts of the world, including China. The biggest consumption market is North America, takes the market share of about 30%, followed by Europe with 26%. L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd, Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, Phantom Technologies Ltd, Comstrac, NovoQuad, RedEye, The Spy Phone, Helios Technologies, Ismallcell Biz, Rayfond Technology and 4Intelligence are the key manufacturters of Rogue Base Station (RBS). L3Harris is the leader of this industry with about 33% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rogue Base Station (RBS) in China, including the following market information: China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Rogue Base Station (RBS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Rogue Base Station (RBS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 87 million in 2020 to US$ 196.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Rogue Base Station (RBS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rogue Base Station (RBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Handheld, Backpack, Vehicular, Others China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Intelligence Organization, Government Structure, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rogue Base Station (RBS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rogue Base Station (RBS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rogue Base Station (RBS) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Rogue Base Station (RBS) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd, Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, Phantom Technologies Ltd, Comstrac, NovoQuad, RedEye, The Spy Phone, Helios Technologies, Ismallcell Biz, Rayfond Technology, 4Intelligence

