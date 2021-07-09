QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Robotics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing. The global Robotics key players include FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic, Kawasaki, Nachi, Epson, Mitsubishi, Denso, Yamaha, Toshiba, iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics , Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung and Sharp, etc. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9% of the global revenue of cleaning robots. Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its accounted for more than 16% of global Robotics market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotics Market The global Robotics market size is projected to reach US$ 33080 million by 2027, from US$ 23940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Robotics Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Robotics Market are Studied: FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic, Kawasaki, Nachi, Epson, Mitsubishi, Denso, Yamaha, Toshiba, iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Sharp

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Robotics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Industrial Robots, Service Robots for Professional, Service Robots for Personnel

Segmentation by Application: Military, Industrial, Commercial, Personal

TOC

1 Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Robotics Product Overview

1.2 Robotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Robots

1.2.2 Service Robots for Professional

1.2.3 Service Robots for Personnel

1.3 Global Robotics Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Robotics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Robotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Robotics Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Robotics Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Robotics Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotics as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Robotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Robotics Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Robotics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Robotics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Robotics by Application

4.1 Robotics Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Commercial

4.1.4 Personal

4.2 Global Robotics Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Robotics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Robotics by Country

5.1 North America Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Robotics by Country

6.1 Europe Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Robotics by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Robotics by Country

8.1 Latin America Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Robotics by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotics Business

10.1 FANUC

10.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

10.1.2 FANUC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FANUC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 FANUC Robotics Products Offered

10.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

10.2 ABB

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Robotics Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB Recent Development

10.3 Yaskawa

10.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yaskawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Yaskawa Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Yaskawa Robotics Products Offered

10.3.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

10.4 KUKA

10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.4.2 KUKA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 KUKA Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 KUKA Robotics Products Offered

10.4.5 KUKA Recent Development

10.5 OTC

10.5.1 OTC Corporation Information

10.5.2 OTC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 OTC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 OTC Robotics Products Offered

10.5.5 OTC Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Panasonic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Panasonic Robotics Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.7 Kawasaki

10.7.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kawasaki Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kawasaki Robotics Products Offered

10.7.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.8 Nachi

10.8.1 Nachi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nachi Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nachi Robotics Products Offered

10.8.5 Nachi Recent Development

10.9 Epson

10.9.1 Epson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Epson Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Epson Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Epson Robotics Products Offered

10.9.5 Epson Recent Development

10.10 Mitsubishi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mitsubishi Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.11 Denso

10.11.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.11.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Denso Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Denso Robotics Products Offered

10.11.5 Denso Recent Development

10.12 Yamaha

10.12.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yamaha Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yamaha Robotics Products Offered

10.12.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.13 Toshiba

10.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.13.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Toshiba Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Toshiba Robotics Products Offered

10.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.14 iRobot

10.14.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.14.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 iRobot Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 iRobot Robotics Products Offered

10.14.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.15 Ecovacs

10.15.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ecovacs Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ecovacs Robotics Products Offered

10.15.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.16 Proscenic

10.16.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

10.16.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Proscenic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Proscenic Robotics Products Offered

10.16.5 Proscenic Recent Development

10.17 Matsutek

10.17.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

10.17.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Matsutek Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Matsutek Robotics Products Offered

10.17.5 Matsutek Recent Development

10.18 Neato Robotics

10.18.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.18.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Neato Robotics Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Neato Robotics Robotics Products Offered

10.18.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.19 Infinuvo(Metapo)

10.19.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Products Offered

10.19.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development

10.20 LG

10.20.1 LG Corporation Information

10.20.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 LG Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 LG Robotics Products Offered

10.20.5 LG Recent Development

10.21 Samsung

10.21.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.21.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Samsung Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Samsung Robotics Products Offered

10.21.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.22 Sharp

10.22.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Sharp Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Sharp Robotics Products Offered

10.22.5 Sharp Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Robotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Robotics Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Robotics Distributors

12.3 Robotics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

