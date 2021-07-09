QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an autonomous Robotic Vacuum Cleaner that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine a number of cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner. The top five global manufacturers of vacuum robot — iRobot, EcoVACs, ProScenic, Matsutek and Neato Robotics — together account for about 55 percent of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37%. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size is projected to reach US$ 13540 million by 2027, from US$ 4963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market are Studied: iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, LG, Samsung, Sharp, Philips, Mamibot, Funroboot(MSI), Yujin Robot, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, Xiaomi, Miele

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Below 150 USD, 150 USD to 300 USD, 300 USD to 500 USD, Above 500 USD

Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial, Others

TOC

1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

1.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Overview

1.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 150 USD

1.2.2 150 USD to 300 USD

1.2.3 300 USD to 500 USD

1.2.4 Above 500 USD

1.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Application

4.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

5.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

6.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

8.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Business

10.1 iRobot

10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.2 Ecovacs

10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.3 Proscenic

10.3.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.3.5 Proscenic Recent Development

10.4 Matsutek

10.4.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

10.4.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.4.5 Matsutek Recent Development

10.5 Neato Robotics

10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.6 LG

10.6.1 LG Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Recent Development

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.8 Sharp

10.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.8.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.9 Philips

10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.9.5 Philips Recent Development

10.10 Mamibot

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mamibot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mamibot Recent Development

10.11 Funroboot(MSI)

10.11.1 Funroboot(MSI) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Funroboot(MSI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.11.5 Funroboot(MSI) Recent Development

10.12 Yujin Robot

10.12.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.12.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development

10.13 Vorwerk

10.13.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vorwerk Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.13.5 Vorwerk Recent Development

10.14 Infinuvo（Metapo）

10.14.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Corporation Information

10.14.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.14.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Development

10.15 Fmart

10.15.1 Fmart Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fmart Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.15.5 Fmart Recent Development

10.16 Xiaomi

10.16.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.16.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

10.17 Miele

10.17.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.17.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.17.5 Miele Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

12.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

