QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an autonomous Robotic Vacuum Cleaner that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine a number of cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner. The top five global manufacturers of vacuum robot — iRobot, EcoVACs, ProScenic, Matsutek and Neato Robotics — together account for about 55 percent of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37%. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size is projected to reach US$ 13540 million by 2027, from US$ 4963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market are Studied: iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, LG, Samsung, Sharp, Philips, Mamibot, Funroboot(MSI), Yujin Robot, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, Xiaomi, Miele
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Below 150 USD, 150 USD to 300 USD, 300 USD to 500 USD, Above 500 USD
Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Robotic Vacuum Cleaner trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Robotic Vacuum Cleaner developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview
1.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Overview
1.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below 150 USD
1.2.2 150 USD to 300 USD
1.2.3 300 USD to 500 USD
1.2.4 Above 500 USD
1.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Application
4.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country
5.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country
6.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country
8.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Business
10.1 iRobot
10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information
10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 iRobot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.2 Ecovacs
10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.3 Proscenic
10.3.1 Proscenic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Proscenic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.3.5 Proscenic Recent Development
10.4 Matsutek
10.4.1 Matsutek Corporation Information
10.4.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Matsutek Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.4.5 Matsutek Recent Development
10.5 Neato Robotics
10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Neato Robotics Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
10.6 LG
10.6.1 LG Corporation Information
10.6.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.6.5 LG Recent Development
10.7 Samsung
10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.7.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Samsung Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.8 Sharp
10.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sharp Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.8.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.9 Philips
10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Recent Development
10.10 Mamibot
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mamibot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mamibot Recent Development
10.11 Funroboot(MSI)
10.11.1 Funroboot(MSI) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Funroboot(MSI) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Funroboot(MSI) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.11.5 Funroboot(MSI) Recent Development
10.12 Yujin Robot
10.12.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Yujin Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.12.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development
10.13 Vorwerk
10.13.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information
10.13.2 Vorwerk Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Vorwerk Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.13.5 Vorwerk Recent Development
10.14 Infinuvo（Metapo）
10.14.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Corporation Information
10.14.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.14.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Development
10.15 Fmart
10.15.1 Fmart Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fmart Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Fmart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.15.5 Fmart Recent Development
10.16 Xiaomi
10.16.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
10.16.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.16.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
10.17 Miele
10.17.1 Miele Corporation Information
10.17.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Miele Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered
10.17.5 Miele Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Distributors
12.3 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
