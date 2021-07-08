Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ Xx Million By 2027, From Us$ Xx Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of Xx% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Robo-advisory Service Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Robo-advisory Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robo-advisory Service market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robo-advisory Service market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robo-advisory Service market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Robo-advisory Service Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Robo-advisory Service market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Robo-advisory Service Market are Studied: Betterment LLC, Wealthfront Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor), FMR LLC (Fidelity Go), Roboadviso, M1 Holdings Inc.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Robo-advisory Service market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Investment Advisors, Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Tax-loss Harvesting

Segmentation by Application: Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Global Robo-advisory Service market:

TOC

1 Market Overview of Robo-advisory Service

1.1 Robo-advisory Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Robo-advisory Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Robo-advisory Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Robo-advisory Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Robo-advisory Service Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Robo-advisory Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Robo-advisory Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Robo-advisory Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Investment Advisors

2.5 Wealth Management

2.6 Retirement Planning

2.7 Tax-loss Harvesting 3 Robo-advisory Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Robo-advisory Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robo-advisory Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Banking

3.5 Financial Services

3.6 Insurance 4 Robo-advisory Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robo-advisory Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Robo-advisory Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Robo-advisory Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Robo-advisory Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Robo-advisory Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Betterment LLC

5.1.1 Betterment LLC Profile

5.1.2 Betterment LLC Main Business

5.1.3 Betterment LLC Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Betterment LLC Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Betterment LLC Recent Developments

5.2 Wealthfront Corporation

5.2.1 Wealthfront Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Wealthfront Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Wealthfront Corporation Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Wealthfront Corporation Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Wealthfront Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 The Vanguard Group, Inc.

5.3.1 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

5.4.1 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor)

5.5.1 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor) Profile

5.5.2 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor) Main Business

5.5.3 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor) Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor) Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor) Recent Developments

5.6 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go)

5.6.1 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go) Profile

5.6.2 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go) Main Business

5.6.3 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go) Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go) Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 FMR LLC (Fidelity Go) Recent Developments

5.7 Roboadviso

5.7.1 Roboadviso Profile

5.7.2 Roboadviso Main Business

5.7.3 Roboadviso Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Roboadviso Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Roboadviso Recent Developments

5.8 M1 Holdings Inc.

5.8.1 M1 Holdings Inc. Profile

5.8.2 M1 Holdings Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 M1 Holdings Inc. Robo-advisory Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 M1 Holdings Inc. Robo-advisory Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 M1 Holdings Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Robo-advisory Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Robo-advisory Service Industry Trends

11.2 Robo-advisory Service Market Drivers

11.3 Robo-advisory Service Market Challenges

11.4 Robo-advisory Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

