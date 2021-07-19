QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Rice Seed market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia. China is the largest Rice Seed market with about 49% market share. India is follower, accounting for about 15% market share. The key players are Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle, WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Dongya Seed Industry, Keeplong Seeds, Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology, Opulent Technology, Zhongnongfa, Anhui Nongken, Saprotan Utama etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 7% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rice Seed Market The global Rice Seed market size is projected to reach US$ 15520 million by 2027, from US$ 8090.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

TOC

1 Rice Seed Market Overview

1.1 Rice Seed Product Overview

1.2 Rice Seed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Long-grain rice

1.2.2 Medium-grain rice

1.2.3 Short-grain rice

1.3 Global Rice Seed Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rice Seed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

3.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Region

4.1 Rice Seed Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Production

4.1.2 Scientific Research

4.2 Global Rice Seed Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rice Seed Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1 North America Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Country

6.1 Europe Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Region

8.1 Latin America Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Historic Market Size by Country

10.1 Dupont Pioneer

10.2 Bayer

10.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

10.4 Kaveri

10.5 Mahyco

10.6 RiceTec

10.7 Krishidhan

10.8 Rasi Seeds

10.9 JK seeds

10.10 Syngenta

10.11 Longping High-tech

10.12 China National Seed

10.13 Grand Agriseeds

10.14 Dabei Nong Group

10.15 Hefei Fengle

10.16 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

10.17 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

10.18 Dongya Seed Industry

10.19 Keeplong Seeds

10.20 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

10.21 Opulent Technology

10.22 Zhongnongfa

10.23 Anhui Nongken

10.24 Saprotan Utama

11.1 Rice Seed Key Raw Materials

11.3 Rice Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rice Seed Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rice Seed Distributors

12.3 Rice Seed Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

