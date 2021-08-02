Global Rice Seed Industry Depth Survey 2021| Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia. China is the largest Rice Seed market with about 49% market share. India is follower, accounting for about 15% market share. The key players are Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle, WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Dongya Seed Industry, Keeplong Seeds, Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology, Opulent Technology, Zhongnongfa, Anhui Nongken, Saprotan Utama etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 7% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in China, including the following market information: China Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rice Seed Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Rice Seed companies in 2020 (%) The global Rice Seed market size is expected to growth from US$ 8090.5 million in 2020 to US$ 15520 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3417887/china-rice-seed-market

The China Rice Seed market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Long-grain rice, Medium-grain rice, Short-grain rice China Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Agricultural Production, Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rice Seed revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rice Seed revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rice Seed sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Rice Seed sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle, WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Dongya Seed Industry, Keeplong Seeds, Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology, Opulent Technology, Zhongnongfa, Anhui Nongken, Saprotan Utama

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3417887/china-rice-seed-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Rice Seed market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Rice Seed market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Rice Seed markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Rice Seed market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Rice Seed market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Rice Seed market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/40543e62f64e7d23f89308abe6e97208,0,1,china-rice-seed-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.