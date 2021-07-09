QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Retimer (Redriver) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Retimers and redrivers have enabled longer physical channels in servers and storage systems since Peripheral Component Interface Express (PCIe) 3.0 was first introduced almost 10 years ago. A redriver is a mostly analog reach extension device designed to boost the high-frequency portions of a signal to counteract the frequency-dependent attenuation caused by the interconnect: the central processing unit (CPU) package, system board, connectors and so on. A retimer is a mixed signal analog/digital device that is protocol-aware and has the ability to fully recover the data, extract the embedded clock and retransmit a fresh copy of the data using a clean clock. Texas Instrument (TI), NXP Semiconductors, Analogix, Intel, Diodes Incorporated, Parade Technologies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and top six companies hold key technologies and patents with the most market share over 65%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area, with a consumption market share nearly 33%. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second consumption area. The application of Retimer (Redriver) includes Servers, Storage Applications and Others, the proportion of Servers is about 43%. Besides, Retimer is the largest product type, it is followed by Redriver. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retimer (Redriver) Market The global Retimer (Redriver) market size is projected to reach US$ 604.1 million by 2027, from US$ 435 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2968178/global-retimer-redriver-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Retimer (Redriver) Market are Studied: Texas Instrument (TI), NXP Semiconductors, Intel, Renesas Electronics, Diodes Incorporated, Parade Technologies, Analogix, Microchip Technology, THine Electronics, Astera Labs, Montage Technology
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Retimer (Redriver) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Redriver, Retimer
Segmentation by Application: Servers, Storage Applications, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2968178/global-retimer-redriver-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Retimer (Redriver) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Retimer (Redriver) trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Retimer (Redriver) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Retimer (Redriver) industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e0cacb4be541fd96f3194a7561f92fa5,0,1,global-retimer-redriver-market
TOC
1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Overview
1.1 Retimer (Redriver) Product Overview
1.2 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Redriver
1.2.2 Retimer
1.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Retimer (Redriver) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Retimer (Redriver) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Retimer (Redriver) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Retimer (Redriver) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Retimer (Redriver) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Retimer (Redriver) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Retimer (Redriver) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Retimer (Redriver) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Retimer (Redriver) by Application
4.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Servers
4.1.2 Storage Applications
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Retimer (Redriver) by Country
5.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Retimer (Redriver) by Country
6.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) by Country
8.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Retimer (Redriver) Business
10.1 Texas Instrument (TI)
10.1.1 Texas Instrument (TI) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Texas Instrument (TI) Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.1.5 Texas Instrument (TI) Recent Development
10.2 NXP Semiconductors
10.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
10.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
10.3 Intel
10.3.1 Intel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.3.5 Intel Recent Development
10.4 Renesas Electronics
10.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Renesas Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Renesas Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Renesas Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.4.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
10.5 Diodes Incorporated
10.5.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information
10.5.2 Diodes Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.5.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development
10.6 Parade Technologies
10.6.1 Parade Technologies Corporation Information
10.6.2 Parade Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.6.5 Parade Technologies Recent Development
10.7 Analogix
10.7.1 Analogix Corporation Information
10.7.2 Analogix Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.7.5 Analogix Recent Development
10.8 Microchip Technology
10.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.8.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.9 THine Electronics
10.9.1 THine Electronics Corporation Information
10.9.2 THine Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.9.5 THine Electronics Recent Development
10.10 Astera Labs
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Retimer (Redriver) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Astera Labs Recent Development
10.11 Montage Technology
10.11.1 Montage Technology Corporation Information
10.11.2 Montage Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered
10.11.5 Montage Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Retimer (Redriver) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Retimer (Redriver) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Retimer (Redriver) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Retimer (Redriver) Distributors
12.3 Retimer (Redriver) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.