Retimers and redrivers have enabled longer physical channels in servers and storage systems since Peripheral Component Interface Express (PCIe) 3.0 was first introduced almost 10 years ago. A redriver is a mostly analog reach extension device designed to boost the high-frequency portions of a signal to counteract the frequency-dependent attenuation caused by the interconnect: the central processing unit (CPU) package, system board, connectors and so on. A retimer is a mixed signal analog/digital device that is protocol-aware and has the ability to fully recover the data, extract the embedded clock and retransmit a fresh copy of the data using a clean clock. Texas Instrument (TI), NXP Semiconductors, Analogix, Intel, Diodes Incorporated, Parade Technologies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and top six companies hold key technologies and patents with the most market share over 65%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area, with a consumption market share nearly 33%. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second consumption area. The application of Retimer (Redriver) includes Servers, Storage Applications and Others, the proportion of Servers is about 43%. Besides, Retimer is the largest product type, it is followed by Redriver. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retimer (Redriver) Market The global Retimer (Redriver) market size is projected to reach US$ 604.1 million by 2027, from US$ 435 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Retimer (Redriver) Market are Studied: Texas Instrument (TI), NXP Semiconductors, Intel, Renesas Electronics, Diodes Incorporated, Parade Technologies, Analogix, Microchip Technology, THine Electronics, Astera Labs, Montage Technology

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Retimer (Redriver) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Redriver, Retimer

Segmentation by Application: Servers, Storage Applications, Others

TOC

1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Overview

1.1 Retimer (Redriver) Product Overview

1.2 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Redriver

1.2.2 Retimer

1.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Retimer (Redriver) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Retimer (Redriver) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Retimer (Redriver) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Retimer (Redriver) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Retimer (Redriver) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Retimer (Redriver) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Retimer (Redriver) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Retimer (Redriver) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Retimer (Redriver) by Application

4.1 Retimer (Redriver) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Servers

4.1.2 Storage Applications

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Retimer (Redriver) by Country

5.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Retimer (Redriver) by Country

6.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) by Country

8.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Retimer (Redriver) Business

10.1 Texas Instrument (TI)

10.1.1 Texas Instrument (TI) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instrument (TI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instrument (TI) Recent Development

10.2 NXP Semiconductors

10.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.3 Intel

10.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.3.5 Intel Recent Development

10.4 Renesas Electronics

10.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Renesas Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Renesas Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Renesas Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.4.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

10.5 Diodes Incorporated

10.5.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

10.5.2 Diodes Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.5.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development

10.6 Parade Technologies

10.6.1 Parade Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 Parade Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.6.5 Parade Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Analogix

10.7.1 Analogix Corporation Information

10.7.2 Analogix Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.7.5 Analogix Recent Development

10.8 Microchip Technology

10.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.9 THine Electronics

10.9.1 THine Electronics Corporation Information

10.9.2 THine Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 THine Electronics Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.9.5 THine Electronics Recent Development

10.10 Astera Labs

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Retimer (Redriver) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Astera Labs Recent Development

10.11 Montage Technology

10.11.1 Montage Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Montage Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Products Offered

10.11.5 Montage Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Retimer (Redriver) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Retimer (Redriver) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Retimer (Redriver) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Retimer (Redriver) Distributors

12.3 Retimer (Redriver) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

